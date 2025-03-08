Premier League Betting Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tottenham vs. Bournemouth

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Bournemouth look to stay in the race for the top four when they travel to North London to face Tottenham on Sunday.

Tottenham more or less have nothing left to play for in the Premier League. They're in the bottom half of the table and it's a long shot for them to get into any type of spot to secure European football next season. They lost 1-0 to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday in the Europa League and the return leg is more important than this match against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have hit a little bit of a rut in the Premier League. They beat Wolves in the FA Cup on penalties, but they've lost their last two Premier League matches. Still, they destroyed Tottenham in the previous meeting and are well set up to do the same Sunday.

Premier League Best Bets for Tottenham vs. Bournemouth

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Justin Kluivert has been Bournemouth's leading goal scorer this season with half of his goals coming from penalties.

Penalties or not, he's still creating a ton of high-quality chances and averaging 2.44 shots per 90 minutes. Bournemouth are likely going to play direct and over the top of Tottenham's press. In those instances, Kluivert will be the one winning a lot of the second balls.

He has outstanding ball-carrying ability to exploit teams that press high and attack right above the 18-yard box where he gets a lot of his shots. He has two goals and two assists in his last five matches, and I like the value on him to score or assist in this match at +120.

Betting on Anytime Assist

One of the big advantages Bournemouth are going to have in this match is in the wide areas.

The Cherries don't consistently build up or play direct through the middle of the pitch. Instead, they favor going to down left flank 49 percent of the time because that's where Antoine Semenyo is. Often, Kluivert joins Semenyo to combine in the wide areas and also allow their left-back Milos Kerkez to bomb forward.

Kerkez will then make both over and underlapping runs to get to the byline and send in a cross to the box. This season, he's completed 16 crosses into the penalty area, which is the sixth most in the Premier League.

In the previous meeting, Bournemouth completed a whopping eight crosses into Tottenham's penalty area.

At +1000, I love the value on Kerkez to have an assist in this match.

Betting on Team Total Shots

If I were Ange Postecoglu, I would prioritize their Europa League match against Alkmaar on Thursday rather than this match Sunday.

That means you may see a rotated squad from Spurs, which will give Bournemouth quite the advantage. Bournemouth are a high-volume shooting team and will often take shots from outside and just inside the 18-yard box.

This season, the Cherries are averaging 15.6 shots per 90 minutes, which is the fourth highest mark in the Premier League. In the previous meeting against Tottenham, they got off 21 shots and I wouldn't be surprised if they do that again.

I like the value on Bournemouth to have over 16.5 shots in this match at close to even odds.

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth Betting Picks

Justin Kluivert to Score or Assist (+120)

Milos Kerkez Anytime Assist (+1000)

Bournemouth Over 16.5 shots (-110)