Premier League Gameweek 11: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide six bets from six matches in Gameweek 11 of the Premier League. They talk Liverpool-Aston Villa and Chelsea-Arsenal, as well as a few other intriguing matchups on the weekend.

Aston Villa and Arsenal are both looking to buck their recent trend of struggling but tough matchups may not help them reach their goals. Liverpool are looking to stay atop the table as maybe the most in-form team in the league. Chris is 4-1 on Liverpool bets this season and he's again on the Reds for this matchup.

Adam wonders what the lineups will look like between Chelsea and Arsenal with Cole Palmer dealing with a knee problem and Martin Odegaard available again. No matter, he thinks goals will be hard to come by for both sides.

Elsewhere, that could also be the case for a couple hard-nosed matchups between West Ham and Everton, as well as Nottingham Forest and Newcastle. Can Forest keep their trend of wins going, sitting third in the Premier League table? What about West Ham, who need to win if Julen Lopetegui wants to keep his job?

Ruud van Nistelrooy is in full control for one more match before Ruben Amorim takes over during the international break. Adam thinks the Red Devils should get three points in another match against Leicester. Chris also bets on Bournemouth's trip to Brentford, two teams fresh off opposite results.

Adam provided four extra bets for the week, looking at corners specifically in a few different matches.