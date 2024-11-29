Premier League Gameweek 13: Six Matches, Six Best Bets: Odds, Predictions & Free Tips

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide bets for six matches in Gameweek 13 of the Premier League. Liverpool have a prime chance to topple Manchester City at Anfield, but can they do it?

They start with five other matches to bet on. Brentford are back at home, while Leicester City have their first match without Steve Cooper. Do Leicester get a new manager bump or will it be more of the same?

Brighton are fresh off a big win at Bournemouth and have a great spot to make it six points from two matches, home against Southampton. In the first of three corners bets, Adam is looking to the home side.

Tottenham are another team flying after a massive league win and will hope to inflict similar pain upon Fulham, who are left with more questions than answers after giving up four goals to Wolves at Craven Cottage. As for Wolves, can they keep their form up in tricky spot against Bournemouth, who are looking to rebound?

To cap it off, Ruben Amorim is aiming for his first league win in a good spot, home against Everton. The Toffees are in mid-season Sean Dyche form, keeping games low scoring no matter the opponent. Will Amorim have a couple tricks up his sleeve against this defensive group?

Adam and Chris break it all down for six total bets before getting to their top three foods and drinks for Thanksgiving.

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.