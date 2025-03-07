Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 28 Football Betting Tips: Odds, Insights, and Predictions

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on March 7, 2025
This article is part of our Football Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 28 in the Premier League, breaking down six matches and supplying six bets. It's edging closer to the business end of the season, which means business-like bets from the boys. 

There are a variety of matches to bet this weekend, from Chelsea being a big favorite at home to Leicester City, to Brentford and Bournemouth being surprising favorites against Aston Villa and Tottenham, respectively. Sunday, Manchester United host Arsenal in what could be a downer of a match.

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

