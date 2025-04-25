Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Premier League Gameweek 34 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

Premier League Gameweek 34 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on April 25, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide five bets from five matches for Gameweek 34 in the Premier League, as well as one in the FA Cup.

The weekend is setting to be a culmination for Liverpool, as they look to seal the Premier League title in a home match against Tottenham.

Chelsea open the weekend, but most of the matches in Gameweek 34 are mid-table sides fighting for a chance at European play. Do teams like Brighton, Bournemouth and Fulham have a realistic shot at grabbing one of those spots?

Also, Saturday and Sunday features the FA Cup semifinals with a bet provided for Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Chelsea vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions, Odds, & Lineups
Chelsea vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions, Odds, & Lineups
FPL Gameweek 34 Differentials: Andreas Pereira Ready for a Return
FPL Gameweek 34 Differentials: Andreas Pereira Ready for a Return
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
FPL Free Hit Draft for Blank Gameweek 34
FPL Free Hit Draft for Blank Gameweek 34
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34