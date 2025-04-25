Premier League Gameweek 34 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide five bets from five matches for Gameweek 34 in the Premier League, as well as one in the FA Cup.

The weekend is setting to be a culmination for Liverpool, as they look to seal the Premier League title in a home match against Tottenham.

Chelsea open the weekend, but most of the matches in Gameweek 34 are mid-table sides fighting for a chance at European play. Do teams like Brighton, Bournemouth and Fulham have a realistic shot at grabbing one of those spots?

Also, Saturday and Sunday features the FA Cup semifinals with a bet provided for Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.