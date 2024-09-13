Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 4: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on September 13, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back from international gambling to bet on Gameweek 4 in the Premier League. They discuss six matches, giving six best bets and more, as they breakdown the matchups.

The North London derby highlights the weekend, but so do the injuries to Martin Odegaard and Yves Bissouma. Do they change how you should bet on the match or is it just another derby? The players change but the club badges stay the same.

Meanwhile, both Manchester City and Liverpool are heavy favorites in their matches, both at home. What's the best way to bet when a team is near -500 odds to win? 

In Sunday's other match, Wolverhampton host Newcastle in a match between two sides who haven't really gotten going this season. Wolves are at home, but it's a wonder if that matters for this team. 

Adam and Chris find the best ways to bet the matches with Champions League on the horizon.

Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
