Premier League Gameweek 4: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back from international gambling to bet on Gameweek 4 in the Premier League. They discuss six matches, giving six best bets and more, as they breakdown the matchups.

The North London derby highlights the weekend, but so do the injuries to Martin Odegaard and Yves Bissouma. Do they change how you should bet on the match or is it just another derby? The players change but the club badges stay the same.

Meanwhile, both Manchester City and Liverpool are heavy favorites in their matches, both at home. What's the best way to bet when a team is near -500 odds to win?

In Sunday's other match, Wolverhampton host Newcastle in a match between two sides who haven't really gotten going this season. Wolves are at home, but it's a wonder if that matters for this team.

Adam and Chris find the best ways to bet the matches with Champions League on the horizon.

