Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Premier League Gameweek 5: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

Premier League Gameweek 5: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on September 20, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 5 in the Premier League. They'll eventually get to the big one between Manchester City and Arsenal, but they have five other matches to bet on before getting there.

Liverpool bounced back in Milan and will hope for another three points against Bournemouth after falling 1-0 to Nottingham Forest last weekend. Chris hopes the Reds can find their footing once again.

Adam looks at the newly-promoted battle between Southampton and Ipswich Town. Expected to fight near the bottom of the table all season, three points for either side will be massive for confidence on both ends. Will playing at home get the Saints over that edge?

They also look at a mess of an Everton team traveling to Leicester City, while Manchester United aim to repeat what they did midweek in the EFL Cup and secure a win at Crystal Palace, something they struggled to do last season.

Brighton look to get back on the scoresheet with a home match against Nottingham Forest, who are riding a high into this game. Also Sunday, the biggest match of the weekend as Arsenal travel to Manchester City.

Without Martin Odegaard, Arsenal haven't looked as threatening, though they managed three points from Tottenham last weekend. Scoring will likely be at a premium with under 2.5 goals at -135 odds. What's the best way to bet this matchup in Gameweek 5?

For moe bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Sept. 21
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Sept. 21
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 5
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 5
DraftKings DFS Preview for Thursday, Sept. 19: Back Barca?
DraftKings DFS Preview for Thursday, Sept. 19: Back Barca?
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, Sept. 19
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, Sept. 19
Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & Notes
Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & Notes
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 18
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 18