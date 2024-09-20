Premier League Gameweek 5: Odds, Best Bets, Predictions & Free Tips

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 5 in the Premier League. They'll eventually get to the big one between Manchester City and Arsenal, but they have five other matches to bet on before getting there.

Liverpool bounced back in Milan and will hope for another three points against Bournemouth after falling 1-0 to Nottingham Forest last weekend. Chris hopes the Reds can find their footing once again.

Adam looks at the newly-promoted battle between Southampton and Ipswich Town. Expected to fight near the bottom of the table all season, three points for either side will be massive for confidence on both ends. Will playing at home get the Saints over that edge?

They also look at a mess of an Everton team traveling to Leicester City, while Manchester United aim to repeat what they did midweek in the EFL Cup and secure a win at Crystal Palace, something they struggled to do last season.

Brighton look to get back on the scoresheet with a home match against Nottingham Forest, who are riding a high into this game. Also Sunday, the biggest match of the weekend as Arsenal travel to Manchester City.

Without Martin Odegaard, Arsenal haven't looked as threatening, though they managed three points from Tottenham last weekend. Scoring will likely be at a premium with under 2.5 goals at -135 odds. What's the best way to bet this matchup in Gameweek 5?

