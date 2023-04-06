Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 30

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

I've been a mediocre bettor the second half of the season (I was up $1,626 10 articles ago). It's not the worst thing in the world because as you can see in my seasonal records at the end of this article, I've been pretty bad late in seasons. Of course, there's still time for that to happen and my hope is that these final couple months aren't too crazy.

Record: 61-46-2. Up $1,748 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Everton at Manchester United

Single-game parlay: Manchester United moneyline and Man Utd over 4.5 corners -110

Manchester United haven't had the toughest run of opponents at home in league play, but it's still relevant they've won 10 of 14 games at Old Trafford. They took the life out of Brentford midweek and while they didn't get that many goalscoring opportunities themselves, they found a way to win.

As long as Marcus Rashford is on the pitch, I think United are in play for at least a goal and that's the basis for this single-game parlay.

Everton will play for a scoreless draw and will try to make things as ugly as possible, but without Abdoulaye Doucoure in the midfield, I think they'll be at a disadvantage. Throw in United's home form and I'll take them to win with a simple over 4.5 corners at -110 odds.

EPL Best Bets for Bournemouth at Leicester City

Over 2.5 goals between Leicester City and Bournemouth -120

My Bournemouth corner bet streak ended with a quiet death, as they only mustered four corners (needed five) in the win against Fulham. Instead of corners in this one, I'm betting on goals. Bournemouth aren't afraid to press and in a matchup between two teams near relegation, both will feel that points are for the taking and neither back line is reliable.

This is a bounce-back spot for Leicester, who couldn't hold onto a point after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off against Aston Villa. I think Leicester's back line will make mistakes against Marcus Tavernier and company, while I also think they get their own opportunities against the Cherries.

This could be an up-and-down match, but the downside to this over 2.5 bet is that it's relying on two bad teams to score.

EPL Best Bets for Wolverhampton at Chelsea

'No' on both teams to score between Chelsea and Wolves -115

This is a lame and probably public bet. However, I don't know why it's close to even odds for 'no' on both teams to score with under 2.5 goals at -145. Maybe Frank Lampard will vastly change things and there will be tons of goals in this match, but I can't pass up these odds.

Chelsea continue to rack up opportunities against everyone but are struggling to hit the back of the net. This version of Wolves is a little more offensive than prior ones, but they've slowed down a bit and their recent away form isn't overly promising.

They snuck in an equalizer at Nottingham Forest over the weekend but had just eight shots despite losing most of the way. I think this could be a repeat of the midweek game between Chelsea and Liverpool, which saw neither team able to score. I know this match will finish 2-1 or 1-1, but I have to take this bet on precedent.

EPL Best Bets for West Ham United at Fulham

Single-game parlay: Fulham double chance and Fulham over 3.5 corners +100

I've been pretty hot on simple, single-game parlays, so I'll throw two in this article. I was originally on the over 2.5 goals between Tottenham and Brighton, but that could be a trap.

Instead, I think there are a couple ways to attack Fulham and West Ham, two teams reeling and in need of points. My initial worry is that it's somewhat of a bounce-back spot for the Hammers after they were hammered by Newcastle on Wednesday.

And while I've been correctly down on Fulham the past month, this is a great time to get back on track after some difficult matches (Bournemouth not included). I still think Craven Cottage has to come into play, somehow some way. West Ham have six points from 13 away matches, which is the biggest reason to back the home side.

For +100 odds, you can get Fulham win or draw and over 3.5 corners. I don't think Fulham will lose and I'm hoping they come out showing something for their fans.

