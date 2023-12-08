Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 16

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Yes, there's more matches this weekend. Let's get to the bets.

Record: 28-32-1. Down $122 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Liverpool at Crystal Palace

Under 2.5 goals between Crystal Palace and Liverpool +125

If this is a repeat of Liverpool's high-flying game against Fulham, I'd be surprised. This feels more like their more recent win at Sheffield United. Crystal Palace have shown close to nothing in the attack without Eberechi Eze. Michael Olise has had some sparks, but he's still a bit rusty following injury and is their only creative piece.

There's a chance Roy Hodgson plays even more defensive than the last game and while the likely absence of Tyrick Mitchell hurts, I think they'll sit deep enough that it doesn't matter.

If you think Liverpool can score three goals themselves, go to a corner bet where you can get Liverpool -2 at -110 for the game or -.75 at -125 for the first half. Maybe this game is up and down, but it's hard seeing Palace staying competitive in that environment.

EPL Best Bets for Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton

Wolves to beat Nottingham Forest -115

Rinse. Repeat.

I took Wolverhampton to beat Burnley in this article midweek. I took Fulham to beat Nottingham Forest on Kits & Wagers. How are Wolverhampton just -115 to beat Forest this weekend?

This is what I wrote midweek: "Wolverhampton have taken points in each of their last four home matches with Tottenham being the only one of those opponents not competing in Europe." This includes wins against Manchester City, Tottenham and Burnley.

Let's keep it going.

EPL Best Bets for Burnley at Brighton & Hove Albion

SGP: Brighton double chance + each team over 3.5 corners +155

I spent a bit of time trying to find numbers I liked in this match. I took Brighton double chance and both teams to score midweek, and those odds aren't as good here. I think they can win, but since they still aren't in top form, it's best to stay away from their moneyline.

Instead, I fell to an interesting single-game parlay involving corner. Since I can't find this bet by itself, I threw in Brighton double chance to add a few bucks. I think it'll be back and forth and that both teams will get corners. The Brighton double chance is simply added to make a single-game parlay.

