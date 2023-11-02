Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Odds for Gameweek 11: Can Spurs keep winning?

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
November 2, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen give their best bets for Gameweek 11 in the Premier League. They look at Brentford against West Ham and Burnley hosting Crystal Palace before getting to Monday night football between Tottenham and Chelsea. Can Spurs remain at the top of the table? They give their bets before getting into the resilient Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article (out Friday), which is 21-19 through 10 gameweeks.

