Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Kentucky Sports Betting Launch Updates
Kentucky sports betting is live! Stay up to date with news and information regarding the launch of online wager in in the Bluegrass State.
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Odds for Gameweek 7: Bounce-Back Weekend

Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Odds for Gameweek 7: Bounce-Back Weekend

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
September 28, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen hope to rebound as they bet on Gameweek 7 in the Premier League. Tottenham are in another big contest, as they host Liverpool after not having to play midweek, yet again. West Ham know they can't drop points against Sheffield United, while Brentford will hope to show some kind of life in a trip to Nottingham Forest. After those bets, Adam and Chris will once again try to hit their Team Parlay.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article (out Friday), which is 13-11 through five gameweeks.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 7
Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 7
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 7
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 7
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Sept. 23
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Sept. 23
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, Sept. 23: Man City Szn
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, Sept. 23: Man City Szn