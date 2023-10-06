Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Odds for Gameweek 8: Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
October 6, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen convene ahead of the international break as they bet on Gameweek 8 in the Premier League. Arsenal and Manchester City will dominate the weekend, but before they discuss that matchup, they touch on Chelsea at Burnley, as well as Everton hosting Bournemouth. As usual, they'll combine for a Team Parlay and hope to hit two in a row.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article (out Friday), which is 13-11 through five gameweeks.

