Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 33

Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 33

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on April 12, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back to bet on Gameweek 33 in the Premier League. It's the business end of the season and the importance of every match only grows. They bet on Nottingham Forest hosting Wolves, Arsenal against Wolverhampton and Monday night football between Chelsea and Everton. To close, they hope to bounce back with a Team Parlay. 

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 13: Man City Rotation
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 13: Man City Rotation
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for April 13, 14
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for April 13, 14
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, April 13
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, April 13
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 33
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 33
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
Champions League Bets: UCL Free Picks & Predictions for Wednesday, April 10
Champions League Bets: UCL Free Picks & Predictions for Wednesday, April 10