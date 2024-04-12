Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 33

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.
Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back to bet on Gameweek 33 in the Premier League. It's the business end of the season and the importance of every match only grows. They bet on Nottingham Forest hosting Wolves, Arsenal against Wolverhampton and Monday night football between Chelsea and Everton. To close, they hope to bounce back with a Team Parlay.
Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats
RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures