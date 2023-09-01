Premier League Podcast: Bets, Predictions & Odds for Saturday, Sept. 2

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen make their Premier League bets for Gameweek 4 ahead of the international break. It's the first Manchester City match they're breaking down home against Fulham, while Brentford host Bournemouth, also on Saturday. And finally, can they get their team parlay back on track?

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 9-3 through three gameweeks.