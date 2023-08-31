Premier League Picks: Bets, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 4

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Parlays aren't for the faint of heart and definitely aren't a smart way to bet, but they're fun. That's the only reason I include them in this article and that I'm a man of the people and want to have fun betting. Sure, Arsenal and Brighton both lost as big favorites last week, but I had fun in the process, right? Right?

Last Season: 9-3. Up $646 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for West Ham United at Luton Town

Luton Town double chance against West Ham +105

It's really hard to bet on Luton Town given their first couple matches and that they almost let a two-goal lead slip against Gillingham on Tuesday in Cup play. Still, their first two Premier League matches were against Brighton and Chelsea.

West Ham are a much different team and also for them, this matchup is a bit different than their first three. Yes, they beat Chelsea and Brighton, two teams that smoked Luton Town by multiple goals, but I don't think that matters.

West Ham like to sit low and go off the counter against just about everyone, but that shouldn't work in this spot, or at least it shouldn't work the same way as prior matchups. There's always a chance superior talent shines and it doesn't matter how these teams play, but West Ham will have to play with more possession in this spot and that's not their favorite thing. Maybe this is a mistake, but I think it's worth taking a chance on.

I also don't hate betting something related to Luton Town corners like over 4.5 at -105 or +.75 in the first half at -110.

EPL Best Bets for Wolverhampton at Crystal Palace

SGP: Crystal Palace double chance and CP over 4.5 corners against Wolves -115

I made a similar bet on Brentford last week against Crystal Palace and taking double chance instead of a straight moneyline was the right move. Teams like Palace who regularly struggle to score can't be trusted on a moneyline bet worse than plus odds.

To get a safer bet than Crystal Palace moneyline at -115, you can take them double chance with corners. I think they could reach more than seven corners if they really struggle to score, but taking over 4.5 will suffice to get back to that -115 number. Wolves had a big midweek Cup win, but they haven't looked too inspiring since that opening match at Old Trafford.

EPL Best Bets for Newcastle at Brighton

Newcastle over 1.5 goals against Brighton -115

When Roberto De Zerbi took over last season, Brighton had some defensive issues in a new system. While that may not exactly be the case now, some new players in the lineup have led to mediocre performances on the pitch. Brighton have two wins, but given the competition in those games, I'm not sure you can say this team is at the same place as last season.

This may be the first time ever that I'm suggesting the away team to score multiple goals, but it makes sense and I think a 2-1 Newcastle win is in play. I think Newcastle can be exposed in transition, especially without Sven Botman on the back line, but I also think Newcastle can move the ball up the pitch fairly easily against Brighton.

If this game finishes scoreless or a 1-0 result, I'd be surprised. Each team will get good opportunities and I'd rather back the team that has a better midfield and more consistent scorers. Brighton take a lot of shots, but that doesn't always mean they're scoring goals. I'll take Alexander Isak to score at least once on a counter.

EPL Best Bets for Nottingham Forest at Chelsea and Manchester United at Arsenal

Parlay: Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest and Arsenal to beat Manchester United +147

I really wanted to find a Chelsea corners bet, but there's no value because either the bookmakers know about Nottingham Forest's injury issues or they're simply Chelsea supporters. Instead, I'm back with a parlay. And yes, I'm back with Arsenal.

I could make this easier on myself, but that's not as fun. I'll take Chelsea to beat a Nottingham Forest side that may have to start Cheikhou Kouyate in the midfield (and maybe won't have Brennan Johnson once the transfer window ends) and Arsenal to defeat Manchester United, who won't have Raphael Varane or Luke Shaw. I just need Chelsea and Arsenal to convert their chances. See, this is fun.

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2022: 79-58-2. Up $2,281 on $100 bets.

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.