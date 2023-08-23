Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 3

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik takes an early look at his Gameweek 3 lineups in the Premier League. What will Everton do with their injury situation? Should Chelsea change their formation? He goes through all 20 teams and their injury situations.

