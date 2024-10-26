Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool Predictions, Odds, & Notes

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Arsenal and Liverpool meet Sunday at Anfield for their 243rd all-time meeting.

The clash is a matchup of two title contenders coming off midweek Champions League matches, competing for the top spots in the Premier League.

Arsenal limp into the match after stumbling in a 2-0 defeat away to Bournemouth last time out in the league, undone by yet another red card. Though the Gunners sit third in the table, they've gone down to 10-men in three of their eight fixtures. Coming off three games in eight days, expect Arsenal to be forced into at least some rotation in their backline.

Liverpool have begun the campaign with a solidified XI, as manager Arne Slot seems to minimize rotation where possible. The Reds have started the same back four in each of their first eight Premier League matches and the same two holding midfielders in seven of their eight Premier League matches, propelling them to the best defensive record, allowing just three goals.

Liverpool sit atop the Premier League on 21 points, four clear of third-place Arsenal. The Gunners outpaced the Reds during the previous campaign, finishing second, seven points ahead of Liverpool.

HEAD TO HEAD

Arsenal and Liverpool have met on 242 occasions. Liverpool lead the all-time matchup with 95 wins, 64 draws and 83 losses.

During the 2023/2024 campaign, Arsenal and Liverpool drew 1-1 at Anfield before Arsenal earned a 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool eliminated Arsenal from the FA Cup 2-0 in the third round.

ODDS

Moneyline

DraftKings: ARS -165 Draw +330, LIV +380 (PROMO CODE)

FanDuel: ARS -155 Draw +320, LIV +390 (PROMO CODE)

Bet365: ARS -154 Draw +310, LIV +400 (BONUS CODE)

BetMGM: ARS -150 Draw +333, LIV +350 (BONUS CODE)

FORMATIONS

Arsenal will be forced to line up pragmatically after suffering a rash of injuries (and suspensions) throughout the squad in recent weeks. Typically, their shape is predicated upon the ability of the two defensive midfielders, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey, being able to protect their backline. With the two stalwarts in midfield, Arteta has opted to begin matches in a base 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2, depending on whether he wants to play with a striking partnership or with a No. 10.

When in possession, Arsenal are likely to push into a three-box-three shape where one of their full-backs is given license to jump into the midfield and join the attack. However, with Riccardo Calafiori picking up a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks and Jurrien Timber uncertain for the tilt as he recovers from a muscle strain, Mikel Arteta may be forced to deploy his backline more conventionally, especially with William Saliba suspended, as well.

Liverpool have employed a 4-2-3-1 under Slot with the trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai the central midfield spots.

When in possession, expect Liverpool to utilize Trent Alexander-Arnold or Andrew Robertson as an additional midfielder, while shifting to a backline of three defenders. When this occurs, superstar Mohamed Salah has license to float in from the wing to a more central-right area or take on his defender one-on-one down the flank, allowing midfield runners into the box.

When dispossessed, look for Liverpool to adopt a more standard 4-3-3 shape, aiming to spring Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, or Luis Diaz into the opponent's half. Liverpool will likely boast the same back four they've started in each Premier League match this season: Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, and Ibrahima Konate (ignore Jarell Quansah starting the opener). However, first-choice keeper Alisson remains sidelined with an injury, giving 25-year old Caoimhin Kelleher the opening for his fourth start of the season in all competitions.

RECENT FORM

Liverpool (WWWWW) have outscored their opponents 19-4 over their eight-game winning streak (all competitions). The Reds rode a first half penalty conversion from Salah and a second-half goal from Curtis Jones to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in their most recent Premier League fixture, playing slick counter-attacking football while possessing the ball for just 43 percent of the match. On Wednesday, they won 1-0 agaist RB Leipzig in Germany.

Arsenal (WLWWW) dropped their most recent Premier League match 2-0 to Bournemouth after Saliba was sent off in the first half with a straight red card. A first half own goal by Shakhtar Donetsk was a saving grace for the Gunners in their midweek Champions League clash.

LINEUP NOTES

Arsenal

The aforementioned Saliba will miss the match as he serves his ban resulting from the straight red card at Bournemouth. Expect Ben White and Gabriel to shoulder the burden for Arsenal in central defense as they weather the absence of Saliba, though Jakub Kiwior could also be given a start. With Calafiori out and Timber unlikely, recently returned to fitness Oleksandr Zinchenko could benefit from a rare start this season.

Martin Odegaard, the catalyst for the attack from North London, remains weeks away from returning from an ankle injury he suffered while serving on international duty with the Norwegian national team. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have seen an increase in minutes since the Norwegian suffered his injury, while Mikel Merino is now fit, having appeared in each of Arsenal's most recent four matches (one start) in all competitions.

Liverpool

Liverpool have been fortunate not to have been bitten the injury bug early this season outside of Alisson's return muscle injury.

Newcomer Federico Chiesa has missed five successive matches as he continues to build his fitness in an effort to rejoin Liverpool and play his part in providing depth behind Salah. Midfielder Harvey Elliott remains weeks away from returning from a broken foot he suffered on international duty. Diogo Jota seems set to miss multiple weeks after receiving a blow to his chest, so that should mean more minutes for Darwin Nunez up front.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ryan Gravenberch: Gravenberch has been arguably the best midfielder in England through the first eight matches of Premier League play. The dynamic Dutchman is central to manager Slot's build-up philosophy. Gravenberch is second only to Virgil Van Dijk for Liverpool in terms of passes completed with 515. With Arsenal fielding a hodgepodge backline and the midfielder's central role to the Liverpool attack, I back Gravenberch to find the space to assist and, in turn, provide his first goal contribution of the season.

Kai Havertz: I anticipate the Liverpool defense holding the line with one eye up the field for a counterattack. Arsenal have preached patience under Arteta, and they circulate the ball to probe for an opening once in the opponent's final third. Havertz's central positioning will make him the focal point for passes and crosses entering the penalty area.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah

Arsenal will be at a disadvantage when they take the pitch Sunday due to their deficiencies in the backline related to injury and suspension. I expect Salah to be salivating for a matchup with one of Arsenal's second-choice full-backs or to play off the shoulder of the central defender filling in for Saliba. Salah has been in blistering form, scoring six goals and assisting seven times in 11 appearances (11 starts) in all competitions. Facing a diminished defensive unit, I expect Salah to continue his strong run of form.

Result: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

Arsenal may well find themselves in possession more often than Liverpool, but I believe Liverpool's ability and experience in defending from a 4-3-3 platform and springing venomous counterattacks will prove lethal to an undermanned Arsenal backline. Look for Liverpool to pull off a classic smash-and-grab at Emirates Stadium.

UPCOMING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Arsenal: Nov. 2 at Newcastle

Liverpool: Nov. 2 vs. Brighton Hove & Albion