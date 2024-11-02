Premier League Preview Tottenham vs. Aston Villa Predictions, Odds, & Notes

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Tottenham and Aston Villa meet Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their 175th all-time encounter. Each club have a quick turnaround after their midweek clashes in the EFL Cup's Round of 16.

Tottenham will look to carry the momentum from their 2-1 victory Wednesday over reigning English champions Manchester City. Solidifying the defensive ranks will be the key for Ange Postecoglou's men, as Spurs have conceded five goals and lost twice over their last three Premier League fixtures.

Aston Villa were bounced from the Round of 16 Wednesday after falling at home 2-1 to Crystal Palace. Unai Emery will be asking for more consistency from his players after uneven performances in league play, having drawn thrice (Ipswich, Man Utd, Bournemouth) and beaten Fulham in their last four.

Aston Villa sit fourth in the Premier League table with 18 points, while Tottenham are further down the table in eight with 13 points from their first nine matches.

HEAD TO HEAD

Aston Villa and Manchester United have met on 174 occasions, dating back to 1903 when Villa defeated Tottenham 3-2 in the FA Cup quarterfinals at White Hart Lane. Villa and Spurs split their two matches during the 2023/2024 Premier League campaign with each team earning a victory away from home.

Tottenham lead the all-time series, having won 78 times and drawn on 36 occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline

DraftKings: TOT -110 Draw +310, AVL +255 (PROMO CODE)

FanDuel: TOT +110 Draw +300, AVL +260 (PROMO CODE)

BetMGM: TOT -115 Draw +300, AVL +260 (BONUS CODE)

Bet365: TOT -110 Draw +300, AVL +260 (BONUS CODE)

FORMATIONS

Postecoglou is likely to set up Spurs in their familiar 4-3-3 formation. After an abbreviated appearance as a substitute in their midweek victory over Manchester City, Yves Bissouma is primed to continue in a holding midfield role ahead and in support of the high-pressing Tottenham backline. Brennan Johnson has been impetus for the Spurs attack, leading the team with six goals from the wing in all competitions. Tottenham's first-choice keeper Guglielmo Vicario's ability to effectively play the role of sweeper-keeper will determine Spurs' ability to hold their high backline without being punished by clipped balls over the top.

Aston Villa enter the fixture at full fitness with nearly every member of the squad available for selection by Emery. The experienced manager is likely to roll out the recognizable 4-2-3-1 shape that has given the squad a platform from which to defend. Emery has relied upon a set starting XI for Premier League fixtures, depending on player availability. Ollie Watkins is sure to lead the line for the Villans with support from midfield in iron-lung Youri Tielemans, who has played all but six minutes of Villa's nine Premier League fixtures. Central defenders Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres will be critical in stymieing the Spurs attack that has scored 18 goals this season, tied for third-most in the Premier League.

When in possession, Villa will attempt to isolate Watkins against Radu Dragusin, who is the likely starter in place of Micky van de Ven (hamstring). With the inclusion of John McGinn's intense box-to-box work-rate, Villa has the ability pull defenders forward, creating space in behind for direct runs from the Villa attackers.

With each team poised to play their unique style of football, slight tactical adjustments from each manager are likely to decide the outcome of the clash. Super substitute Jhon Duran will inevitably make a second-half appearance and threaten the Tottenham goal. Conversely, Pape Sarr scored his third goal of the season before being subbed off in the second half of their midweek triumph.

RECENT FORM

Tottenham (WLWWL) dropped points to Crystal Palace in their most recent Premier League match, conceding a first-half goal and failing to score the rest of the way. In their midweek EFL Cup match versus Manchester City, Spurs scored a 2-1 victory at home.

Aston Villa (LDWWD) drew 1-1 at Villa Park versus Bournemouth in their most recent domestic fixture, conceding a deflating goal six minutes into second-half stoppage time. The Villans were then defeated 2-1 by Crystal Palace while playing a heavily-rotated side.

LINEUP NOTES

Tottenham

Tottenham's young star central defender van de Ven is a doubt for the match after a hamstring injury forced him off just 14 minutes into their match versus City. Dragusin is most likely to line up alongside Cristian Romero. Spurs will hope to return Son Heung-Min to the XI having missed the last week, though it remains to be seen how much he'll be able to play. Ahead of the fixture versus City, Postecoglu stated, "Sonny is almost fit but probably from our perspective we'll aim for the weekend and we're quite confident he'll be right."

Aston Villa

After missing six matches due to a hamstring injury, Villa defender Matty Cash has started and played the full 90 in each of the last three league matches. His inclusion on the right side of the Villa defense has relegated Diego Carlos back to the bench bench. After playing 79 minutes of Villa's midweek loss to Palace and 71 minutes of the draw versus Bournemouth, Emery could opt to sit John McGinn in place of a rested Jacob Ramsey. However, as in the match versus Bournemouth, Emery is not averse to playing the two midfielders in the wider areas of the pitch when utilizing a 4-4-1-1 system.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Morgan Rogers: Rogers functions as unheralded support for Aston Villa's attacking focal points, Watkins and Duran. Over his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, Rogers has created eight chances, including at least one in each appearance, scored once and assisted once. With a short-handed Spurs backline focusing on Villa's traditional goal threats, don't be surprised to see Rogers with space on the ball.

James Maddison: Maddison is the key creative figure in the Spurs midfield with the ability to single-handedly control and influence each fixture in which he appears. Over his last five appearances (four starts) in all competitions, Maddison has created 11 chances, scored once, and supplied two assists.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Brennan Johnson

After a blistering six goals in six appearances stretch (all competitions) earlier this season, Johnson has gone scoreless over his last four appearances (three starts). However, over his four-match goal drought, he's continued to pepper the net, attempting 11 shots (three on goal). With Johnson expected to be opposite attacking-minded full-back Lucas Digne, expect Postecoglou to scheme to invite Digne forward while sending Johnson in behind against the less fleet-of-foot Villa central defense pairing.

Result: Tottenham 3-2 Aston Villa

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Tottenham: Nov. 10 vs. Ipswich Town

Aston Villa: Nov. 9 at Brentford