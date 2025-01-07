Soccer Betting
Tottenham vs. Liverpool EFL Carabao Cup Semifinal: Preview, Projections & Lineups

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on January 7, 2025

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Tottenham are in a world of pain and this matchup probably isn't going to solve their issues. They aren't getting anyone back from absence outside of maybe Mike Moore, in addition to have Pape Sarr and James Maddison suspended due to yellow cards.

These teams played only a few weeks ago, resulting in a ridiculous 6-3 win for Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Reds did pretty much whatever they wanted, totaling 24 shots (12 on target) and 5.63 xG without a penalty. Spurs managed three goals despite just having nine shots.

Tottenham are less likely to rotate because they don't have many other options. Lucas Bergvall again could start, but there's not many other places they could go after Ange Postecoglou opted for TImo Werner and Bergvall in the XI against Newcastle over the weekend.

It's a little different Arne Slot, who could opt for a number of players, similar to the last round in the League Cup where Wataru Endo played at center-back, among many other changes. Still, it's the semifinals, so a lot of the usual names should be used. There's no telling what changes he'll make, but it's anyone's guess on how much he cares about this competition.

These are the same projections used in my weekly FPL and Fantrax rankings.

TeamOppPlayerMINGASSOGPCCCRACROFSFCDRAWDISTKLTKLWINTBLKCLRBRYCRCSV
                          
TOTLIVFraser Forster90000019.420.01000.070.010.060.200.070.060.0101.347.830.0403.85
TOTLIVPedro Porro900.060.130.980.2634.351.013.770.621.150.880.640.760.642.491.631.470.593.585.780.160 
TOTLIVRadu Dragusin900.020.010.320.0946.040.130.090.020.680.80.142.40.261.250.721.420.995.434.810.220.02 
TOTLIVArchie Gray900.020.010.240.145.940.340.340.080.560.630.351.590.531.540.921.040.974.215.450.10 
TOTLIVDjed Spence900.010.120.410.0641.260.731.680.360.921.021.121.310.563.192.251.550.592.974.770.240.08 
TOTLIVBrennan Johnson900.350.122.130.8519.030.932.30.261.441.091.210.620.961.771.080.460.10.753.810.170 
TOTLIVDejan Kulusevski900.230.171.720.6424.421.843.160.241.81.581.440.522.041.570.80.680.130.664.890.250 
TOTLIVRodrigo Bentancur900.110.030.980.2847.340.450.510.040.941.920.861.460.822.921.471.910.532.017.650.550 
TOTLIVSon Heung-Min900.250.231.90.9126.031.572.260.31.520.551.590.371.140.930.50.490.040.834.420.070 
TOTLIVDominic Solanke900.360.162.191.0412.540.820.480.061.791.50.961.941.770.960.520.170.181.212.450.070 
TOTLIVYves Bissouma900.090.030.570.1845.490.490.490.041.791.50.830.840.883.11.91.70.372.567.320.460 
                          
LIVTOTCaoimhin Kelleher90000025.610.02000.110.010.060.2700.010.010.0100.598.670.0302.31
LIVTOTConor Bradley900.020.251.720.7150.50.812.620.411.521.110.821.040.422.191.250.860.172.77.230.220 
LIVTOTVirgil van Dijk900.090.040.740.2569.080.340.120.030.350.530.22.860.131.130.611.40.594.314.60.120 
LIVTOTJarell Quansah900.030.030.320.0961.170.150.650.030.451.220.332.450.512.411.721.220.974.133.880.280 
LIVTOTWataru Endo900.050.050.530.1565.671.590.650.083.034.841.230.61.215.743.652.290.171.68.750.120 
LIVTOTCurtis Jones900.310.282.50.9646.571.851.980.281.440.811.310.71.881.60.810.490.210.54.810.120 
LIVTOTLuis Diaz900.620.222.871.229.962.082.010.421.421.542.010.741.841.180.640.430.030.484.320.130 
LIVTOTAlexis Mac Allister900.160.151.220.4450.891.641.40.121.231.50.660.950.812.711.571.050.31.176.610.330 
LIVTOTMohamed Salah900.790.633.681.5925.362.33.170.731.360.671.680.381.690.850.510.380.050.433.750.080 
LIVTOTDarwin Nunez900.420.23.311.4215.731.020.530.071.251.411.021.661.731.160.860.170.050.833.270.320 
LIVTOTKostas Tsimikas900.020.191.070.1854.71.476.270.680.560.950.740.90.452.241.331.560.332.164.880.170 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
