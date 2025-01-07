Tottenham vs. Liverpool EFL Carabao Cup Semifinal: Preview, Projections & Lineups

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Tottenham are in a world of pain and this matchup probably isn't going to solve their issues. They aren't getting anyone back from absence outside of maybe Mike Moore, in addition to have Pape Sarr and James Maddison suspended due to yellow cards.

These teams played only a few weeks ago, resulting in a ridiculous 6-3 win for Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Reds did pretty much whatever they wanted, totaling 24 shots (12 on target) and 5.63 xG without a penalty. Spurs managed three goals despite just having nine shots.

Tottenham are less likely to rotate because they don't have many other options. Lucas Bergvall again could start, but there's not many other places they could go after Ange Postecoglou opted for TImo Werner and Bergvall in the XI against Newcastle over the weekend.

It's a little different Arne Slot, who could opt for a number of players, similar to the last round in the League Cup where Wataru Endo played at center-back, among many other changes. Still, it's the semifinals, so a lot of the usual names should be used. There's no telling what changes he'll make, but it's anyone's guess on how much he cares about this competition.

These are the same projections used in my weekly FPL and Fantrax rankings.