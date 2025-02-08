Transfer Deadline Day Recap: Marcus Rashford, Omar Marmoush, Mathys Tel On The Move

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jack Burkart recap a somewhat busy transfer deadline day. They go over the biggest and most important moves from the past week and wonder which teams got the biggest boosts.

They recap almost opposite windows for Arsenal and Tottenham, and what it means for the clubs going forward. Is Mathys Tel a good solution for Spurs?

What about the bevy of mediocre moves for Aston Villa? Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen bring attention, but will that turn Villa into a more consistent attacking group?

They run through some of the more interesting moves while looking at Premier League and Champions League odds.

