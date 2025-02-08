Soccer DFS
Transfer Deadline Day Recap: Marcus Rashford, Omar Marmoush, Mathys Tel On The Move

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on February 8, 2025

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jack Burkart recap a somewhat busy transfer deadline day. They go over the biggest and most important moves from the past week and wonder which teams got the biggest boosts.

They recap almost opposite windows for Arsenal and Tottenham, and what it means for the clubs going forward. Is Mathys Tel a good solution for Spurs? 

What about the bevy of mediocre moves for Aston Villa? Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen bring attention, but will that turn Villa into a more consistent attacking group?

They run through some of the more interesting moves while looking at Premier League and Champions League odds.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
