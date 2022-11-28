Soccer DFS
World Cup Analysis with Brad Friedel - Can USA Advance to Knockouts?

November 28, 2022

This article is part of our World Cup series.

Adam Zdroik is joined by former U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Brad Friedel to discuss the play of the United States at the World Cup. They've impressed at times in two matches, but they still need to beat Iran to advance to the knockout stages. How will the USA start Tuesday's match against the Iranians? Will Iran play defensive after beating Wales 2-0 in their prior matchup? Brad breaks it all down.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
