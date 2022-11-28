World Cup Analysis with Brad Friedel - Can USA Advance to Knockouts?

This article is part of our World Cup series.

Adam Zdroik is joined by former U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Brad Friedel to discuss the play of the United States at the World Cup. They've impressed at times in two matches, but they still need to beat Iran to advance to the knockout stages. How will the USA start Tuesday's match against the Iranians? Will Iran play defensive after beating Wales 2-0 in their prior matchup? Brad breaks it all down.

