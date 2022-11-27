World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Monday, Nov. 28 - Can Ronaldo Score Again?

This article is part of our World Cup series.

Monday is the final day of the second round of group stages, which means goodbye to 5 a.m. ET start times. It's the first look of Brazil without Neymar, while Portugal and Uruguay present maybe the most interesting matchup of the day.

World Cup Best Bets for Cameroon versus Serbia

Serbia -1.5 corners -115 against Cameroon

There's a chance for goals in this match because it's the one Serbia need to have if they want to advance, as Switzerland already beat them. Serbia didn't get a ton done in the opener because of matchup and that will change against Cameroon, who have some pieces but will allow crossing opportunities in this spot.

I think Serbia -135 to win can be looked at, but you can get decent odds on Serbia -1.5 corners, which is kind of crazy. Cameroon gave up 11 corners to Switzerland and Serbia are on the same level and need to win. The only way this bet doesn't hit is if Serbia get a couple early goals and sit back a little for the entire second half, something I'm not expecting to happen.

World Cup Best Bets for Ghana versus South Korea

South Korea race to five corners against Ghana +115

This is another match in which I don't want to take a side as anything can happen between two teams that need to win. It's also one where both teams are looking to win, as Portugal and Uruguay are the favorites in the group. South Korea struggled to play their style last match and this one points to a bit more possession and corners.

Ghana aren't as bad as the numbers suggest or the three goals allowed last match, but I think South Korea can get to five corners first at +115 odds.

World Cup Best Bets for Brazil versus Switzerland

Under 2.5 goals between Brazil and Switzerland -105

Brazil have had a bit of an illness issue running through camp and that'll be something to keep an eye on with lineups, as there's a chance Alisson and Lucas Paqueta aren't available in addition to the injured Neymar and Danilo. No matter, it seems like this is a match in which Switzerland will sit back and allow Brazil to possess the ball outside the box, maybe not dissimilar to the Argentina-Mexico matchup (or Brazil-Serbia).

That points me to under 2.5 goals at -105, as I also don't think Brazil are going to push things too much since there's no reason for them to risk going down a goal. I originally liked the over on Brazil corners, but I like the under a little better.

World Cup Best Bets for Portugal versus Uruguay

'No' on both teams to score between Portugal and Uruguay -115

This doesn't feel like a pretty matchup. Portugal are already a patient team, while Uruguay didn't exactly look like a massive threat in their opener. Similar to other teams that won their opener, Portugal don't need to force the matter to get an early goal. They'll play things slow and hope not to concede against Darwin Nunez and company on the counter.

I think both sides are in play for a 1-0 or 2-0 win, so I'm riding 'No' on both teams to score at -115.

