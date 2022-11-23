World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday, Nov. 24 - Will Brazil Cruise?

This article is part of our World Cup series.

Thursday presents some interesting matchups between teams that would never play each other outside of the World Cup. Brazil leads the day in the final match, but Uruguay and Portugal also are two sides who have aspirations to continue into the knockout round.

World Cup Best Bets for Switzerland versus Cameroon

Cameroon race to 3 corners +200 against Switzerland

This is probably one of the harder matches to read in the early group stages, as it's a matchup you'd never get outside of the World Cup. There should be a decent amount of crosses and attacking in this match, which makes over 2.5 goals interesting, but neither one of these attacks is that convincing. They love to cross and create chances, but there isn't a great striker on either side.

I think Cameroon will come out pressing and aiming for that first goal because they know if they want points in the World Cup, it has to come in this match or the Serbia one. And since Switzerland aren't overly dominant with the ball, I think Cameroon can get some early corners, not unlike Tunisia on Tuesday against Denmark. It's a weird bet, but I think it's decent value to get Cameroon race to three corners at +200.

World Cup Best Bets for Uruguay versus South Korea

Over 2.5 goals between Uruguay and South Korea +135

This is another hard match to project, as Uruguay are another team that's favored that doesn't like to possess the ball a ton. The main worry for South Korea is Uruguay's midfield could probably dominate this match and Darwin Nunez's speed is going to be an issue. If you saw Kylian Mbappe run past Australia on Tuesday, expect similar things for Nunez in this match.

Still, I think South Korea can get something in this match. Son Heung-Min could be an issue for an older back line and he should be good for a full 90, as he's been training for the last week. I think the odds are kind of off and getting +135 on South Korea double chance is good value.

That being the case, I'm suggesting a different bet because South Korea's back line can't be trusted. I'll take over 2.5 goals at +135.

World Cup Best Bets for Portugal versus Ghana

Ghana +1 at +145 against Portugal

Ghana are a decent team on paper, but their poor play over the past couple years sees them as a big underdog against Portugal. I think there's a chance Ghana steal a point in this spot, as Portugal never seem to produce as many goals as their lineup indicates they should. I won't go as far as taking Ghana double chance at +230, but it's in the conversation.

Instead, you can get Ghana +1 at +145, which means if they only lose by a goal, you get your money back. If it's a draw, you win the bet. What will the mindset of the team be like if Cristiano Ronaldo starts following his removal from Manchester United? It probably won't matter, but this version of Portugal has never been one that will come out and completely smash a match… for the most part.

World Cup Best Bets for Brazil versus Serbia

Both Brazil and Serbia to score in the first half +400

I'm going big with this bet after running through the options. I considered taking the under on corners, but that's always tricky if one team is pressing when losing in the second half. Instead, I'm betting on goals. Serbia's weakness is on their back line and I think Brazil could capitalize on that early. On the other side, Brazil's weakness is at full-back where guys like Filip Kostic can pump in crosses.

I considered working in a both teams to score bet, but I'm not convinced Brazil win and both teams to score is just -115. Serbia enter this match with nothing to lose and I think they'll come out gunning for a goal. If that happens, it should be an open match with opportunities on both sides, leaving +400 for both of them to score in the first half a great opportunity.

