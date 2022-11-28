World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 29 - USA To Cruise?

This article is part of our World Cup series.

The third round of group stages begins Tuesday with a lot to play for. Netherlands look set to top the group if they can beat Qatar, while England figure to do the same in Group B with a match against Wales.

World Cup Best Bets for Ecuador versus Senegal

Senegal to have more first half corners against Ecuador +130

Ecuador's point against Netherlands is the vital one ahead of this matchup, as that means Senegal need to win in order to advance. That makes the odds extremely interesting because in my eyes, Ecuador should not be favored to have more corners.

Senegal maybe won't go all out in the attack from the start, but even if they get a first-half goal, I doubt Ecuador really flip things and push. That's why I'm taking Senegal more corners in the first half at +130. They need to win and it'd be surprising if Ecuador put enough bodies forward to win the corner battle in the first 45 minutes, even if Senegal scored in the first 10 minutes.

World Cup Best Bets for Netherlands versus Qatar

Netherlands moneyline up to 30th minute +110

Netherlands aren't guaranteed first place, which is why they'll aim for a win, probably by multiple goals. Unfortunately, there isn't a bet that truly stands out as they're -165 at -1.5 on the spread and over 2.5 goals is -195.

I'll test my luck with Netherlands moneyline up to the 30th minute at +110. Qatar have made multiple defensive mistakes in their first two matches and I expect that to happen again versus the best attack in the group. If you want more specifics, you can look at a goal being scored between the 15th and 30th minute or even after the 30th minute until half time.

World Cup Best Bets for Iran versus United States

United States race to seven corners +230 against Iran

The United States need to win if they want to advance, which means they're going to attack from the start against an already defensive Iran side. Again, either I'm way off or the odds simply aren't taking desire into account. USA had two more corners than Wales and four more than England, so it's wild they are just -1.5 corners at -120 against Iran.

There are a couple routes to take with -1.5 in play, but I'll reach for the stars with a +230 bet and take USA in the race to seven corners. I like the value in this bet with over 5.5 corners for the USA at +115. You just need one more corner and you double your winnings. Even if USA score in the first half, I don't think they'll play too safe like the Wales match, so hitting seven corners is definitely in play.

World Cup Best Bets for England versus Wales

England to beat Wales in a shutout +110

It'll be hard for England not to top the group, but it'd be surprising if they approached this contest the same as the last one when they lacked any kind of urgency. There's a chance this turns into a repeat of the Iran match, but I doubt these Wales defenders will completely give up after allowing a few goals.

I think there are a lot of England corner bets to make, but I'll go elsewhere to mix up this article. Wales will live off the counter this match, but I think England can do enough to keep them off the score-sheet, leading to a shutout win at +110.

