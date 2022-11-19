World Cup Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Monday, Nov. 21 - Can USA Get 3 Points?

This article is part of our World Cup series.

Monday is the first full day of World Cup action featuring teams from Group A and B. Will Netherlands be as potent without top striker Memphis Depay in the starting XI? Can England get an opening win? What will the USA look like in an important matchup with Wales?

World Cup Best Bets for England versus Iran

No goals in first half between England and Iran +150

There shouldn't be much debate about what will happen in this match with under 2.5 goals at -160 (-140 earlier in week). This is expected to be a mostly ugly match with England probably in control throughout. The question is if and when they can get a breakthrough because they haven't won their last six matches. Of course, playing in UEFA Nations League is a bit different than facing Iran, which is why England are favored by a decent amount.

My first idea was to take England to win with a clean sheet, but those odds are a bit high near -145 at most places. Even the odds for a 1-0 England win are +425 which aren't the best.

For value, I'd look at under .5 goals in the first half at +150. Those are great odds for what could be a defensive match between rusty sides. Unfortunately, that number was +175 earlier in the week and is moving down fast.

World Cup Best Bets for Netherlands versus Senegal

No goals in first half between Netherlands and Senegal +160

The public will be on the Netherlands, especially with news of Sadio Mane being out for the tournament (and longer). But one player does not make a team. I think this is a spot to steal a point for Senegal, who won Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year. Even without Mane, their roster is full of experienced, high-end players like Kalidou Koulibaly and Abdou Diallo on the back line, and Ismaila Sarr and Boulaye Dia higher up the pitch.

They don't have as much talent as Netherlands, but they won't be scared of this matchup. On the downside, Netherlands haven't lost since Euros last summer. Unlike England, who have been struggling to win matches, Netherlands have cruised through Nations League games, beating Belgium twice this summer. Of note, Netherlands won't start top striker Memphis Depay, who is returning from injury.

If you don't like Senegal double chance at +145, I'd look at Netherlands to win in a shutout at +135. Senegal will probably be on their back foot this match and it already wasn't going to be easy scoring against this Dutch back line which features Virgil van Dijk.

I hate to take no goals in the first half twice in one article, but without Depay up front, I think the first 45 minutes will be a bit slower with limited chances.

World Cup Best Bets for United States versus Wales

No goals in first half between USA and Wales +130

Unfortunately for Americans, this could be the ugliest match of the day. USA's source of goals remains unclear, highlighted by some odd call ups and recent friendlies where they failed to score against Saudi Arabia and Japan. While there have been a decent amount of goals in recent Wales matches, a lot of those have come against some of the best teams in Europe like Belgium and Netherlands, or even Robert Lewandowski's Poland.

The other part is that Wales have kind of built their attack around Gareth Bale for the past decade and as seen in his limited playing time at LAFC, it's clear his best years are behind him. Talent wise, these sides are pretty even. The question is which one of the stars will shine the most.

It was hoped that Christian Pulisic would take USA to new heights, but Brenden Aaronson and Giovanni Reyna have built more buzz at the club level. It's not much different for Wales, who have Brennan Johnson, Daniel James and Neco Williams, three players who rarely stand out on a consistent basis.

It's wild that under 2.5 goals is -205, making this match extremely hard to bet unless you think there will be goals. I think 'No' on both teams to score at -135 is pretty good value considering the under odds.

Assuming neither team wants to start off pressing and pushing, draw in the first half is -120. If you like one side, I'd take the win with a clean sheet as USA are +270 and Wales are +310. I could also make it three-for-three and take no goals in the first half at +130.

However, if you like the United States to win and live in America (where I'm located), bet on them sooner rather than later because the number will likely go down as more Americans put blind money on them to win.

