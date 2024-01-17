2024 Australian Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 1/17

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Australian Open Picks: Upset Alert

Zhizhen Zhang (+195) vs. Ugo Humbert

Zhang had a strong finish to 2023, and the world No. 54 is looking to pick up where he left off. He upset Casper Ruud in the second round of the US Open and subsequently pushed Hubert Hurkacz to a third-set tiebreak in the Round of 16 in Shanghai. Zhang has an underrated serve that earns plenty of free points, having averaged 15.0 aces in his last five Grand Slam matches. Humbert bounced back in 2023 after an awful 2022 season, but the enigmatic Frenchman is just 4-5 in his career at the Australian Open and 12-20 in Grand Slams, so best-of-five set play hasn't been his strong suit. If Zheng wins this match, his three third-round appearances in seven Grand Slam main draws would match Humbert's career total from 21 majors.

Arantxa Rus (+185) vs. Anna Kalinskaya

Rus had one of the most impressive performances of the first round, blowing out No. 24 seed Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-0 while saving all 14 break points she faced. The 33-year-old lefty is ranked 45th, 30 spots ahead of Kalinskaya. Prior to beating 103rd-ranked Katie Volynets in the first round, Kalinskaya had been winless in four previous trips to the Australian Open, and her career Grand Slam record is an ugly 5-13.

Honorable Mention

Max Purcell (+425) vs. Casper Ruud

Australian Open Odds: Lock It In

Qinwen Zheng (-275) vs. Katie Boulter

Zheng has already climbed into the top 15, and the 21-year-old could be headed for the top five this year. Her excellent mix of timing and power off the ground allow Zheng to push opponents around with aggressive court positioning, and she's coming off a breakout Grand Slam performance at the US Open, where Zhang reached the quarterfinals. Boulter spent most of last year playing ITF tournaments before pushing her ranking up with a WTA 250 title at Nottingham on grass, but the Brit hasn't done much to speak of on other surfaces.

Juncheng Shang (-260) vs. Sumit Nagal

"Jerry" Shang has the highest ceiling among Chinese players on the men's side. The 18-year-old made a name for himself at last year's Australian Open, winning three matches in qualifying and his first-round match before losing to Frances Tiafoe in the second round. Shang avenged that loss to Tiafoe in Honk Kong earlier this month before losing a three-set semifinal to Andrey Rublev, and he looked impressive in a five-set first-round win over world No. 42 Mackenzie McDonald. The 137th-ranked Nagal will be happy to have advanced to the second round of a major for the second time in his career, taking advantage of one of the frequent off days from Alexander Bublik, but Shang is a far more skilled player than Nagal and should have little trouble moving on based on what we have seen from the talented teen so far in 2024.

Honorable Mention

Jessica Pegula (-650) vs. Clara Burel

Australian Open Predictions: Value Bets

Arthur Fils (-165) vs. Tallon Griekspoor

Few players on the ATP Tour have a brighter future than Fils, who has already climbed to 34th in the rankings at age 19. The talented Frenchman served up 18 aces in his four-set first-round win over Jiri Vesely, and his mix of power and flair is reminiscent of 2008 Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Griekspoor is ranked three spots ahead of Fils, but he came into this tournament on a four-match losing streak before climbing out of a two-set hole against Roman Safiullin to escape with a 2-6, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-5 victory. Even if Griekspoor feels no ill effects from that physical first-round win, he's already close to his ceiling at age 27, while Fils is just scratching the surface of his massive potential and could permanently leapfrog Griekspoor in the rankings as soon as this tournament.

Tommy Paul (-145) vs. Jack Draper

Paul made the semifinals here last year, and the No. 14 seed has an 11-2 record in hard-court Grand Slam matches since the start of 2023. The odds here are so close in large part because Draper handled Paul 6-1, 6-4 in Adelaide last week, but a best-of-five set match is a completely different environment. Paul has proven to have the fitness and mental toughness to thrive in such matches, while fitness and injuries have been the primary factors holding the talented Draper back in his young career. The 22-year-old Brit retired in his very first ATP main tour match due to heat-related illness in 2021, and he has been unable to finish numerous subsequent matches. Coming off a first round five-setter against Marcos Giron, it wouldn't be surprising to see Draper at less than 100 percent physically for this match.

Honorable Mention

Martina Trevisan (-170) vs. Oceane Dodin