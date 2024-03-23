2024 Miami Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 3/23

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Saturday at the Miami Open will be used primarily to catch up on matches originally scheduled for Friday, as rain allowed for minimal tennis to be played Friday. Both women's and men's second-round matches are on the docket Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether they can also fit the women's third-round matches originally planned for Saturday's schedule.

All matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets, which is the case for all ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 level tournaments. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

The Upset Alert section remains unchanged from Friday's preview, as none of those players took the court due to the rain delay, while the Lock It In and Value Bets picks have been updated with a new slate of selections.

Thiago Seyboth Wild (+400) vs. Taylor Fritz

Seyboth Wild has played his best tennis on the biggest stages this year, as he took fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev to a fifth-set tiebreak at the the Australian Open and defeated 15th-ranked Karen Khachanov at Indian Wells. The 24-year-old Brazilian was unlucky not to get into the main draw directly here, as he was the No. 1 seed in qualifying, but that snub could prove to be a blessing in disguise, as Seyboth Wild has had ample opportunity to get used to the court conditions and will be riding high after winning two qualifying matches and his first round, all without dropping a set. Fritz will be playing his first match since blowing a match point in an Indian Wells loss to Holger Rune, and the 12th-seeded American will need to adjust quickly to conditions in which he typically hasn't found significant success -- Fritz is just 9-7 in main-draw matches at the Miami Open.

Lin Zhu (+310) vs. Jessica Pegula

Pegula should be on upset alert in every match she plays until further notice. She's just 3-3 since the start of the Australian Open, with all three losses coming to players outside the top 30 and only one top-100 win over that span. The American certainly isn't playing up to her No. 5 ranking, so a clash with the 63rd-ranked Zhu is unlikely to be a walk in the park, even though Zhu came into this tournament on a five-match losing streak. Zhu got back on track with a 6-2, 6-4 first-round win over Marie Bouzkova, and she won't be intimidated against a top-10 opponent, as Zhu notched two top-10 wins last year, including one over Maria Sakkari at the 2023 Australian Open.

Elina Avanesyan (+220) vs. Ons Jabeur

Sebastian Korda (-260) vs. Roberto Bautista Agut

Bautista Agut was a top-20 staple in his heyday, but the 35-year-old Spaniard's best days are behind him. His rankings has slipped to No. 100, and RBA came into this tournament with just two wins in his last nine matches, including qualifying. Both of those victories came against opponents ranked outside the top 100, and while Bautista Agut has had to win two qualifying matches and a first-round match to reach this point, those wins all came against players outside the top 100 as well. If anything, Korda's even better than his No. 29 ranking suggests. While the 23-year-old American's 7-5 record since the start of the Australian Open doesn't look particularly impressive, all five losses have come to top-15 players -- Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev twice, Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov. Korda has also excelled in these conditions over the years, with a 6-2 career record at the Miami Open.

Maria Sakkari (-310) vs. Dayana Yastremska

Few players are as confident as Sakkari at the moment, as her new partnership with coach David Witt is paying immediate dividends. After a lackluster start to the season, Sakkari reached the final at Indian Wells, and she was unfazed by a difficult draw in Miami, cruising past Yue Yuan 6-2, 6-2 in the second round to hand Yuan only her second loss in the past 11 matches. Yastremska reached the semifinals of the Australian Open as a qualifier this year, but the 23-year-old Ukrainian has been unable to replicate that form in subsequent tournaments, with a 3-4 record since the conclusion of the Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev (-215) vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Jiri Lehecka (-195) vs. Alexei Popyrin

Lehecka's ranked No. 27 and has a career high ranking of No. 23, but he'll be comfortably in the top 20 by the end of the year barring injury. His back-to-back straight sets wins over Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas in Indian Wells weren't fluky, as Lehecka has easy power off both sides and is figuring out how to use it under the tutelage of coach Tomas Berdych. The 45th-ranked Popyrin is hard to break, which could allow the Aussie to hang around, but Popyrin's pedestrian movement will be exposed repeatedly, allowing Lehecka to consistently get on the front foot in any rallies that go beyond five shots.

Christopher Eubanks (+125) vs. Daniel Evans

Last year's Miami Open is the tournament that revitalized Eubanks' career. The big-serving American won six consecutive matches, including qualifying, to reach the quarterfinals, convincing him to make the move back to the ATP Tour full time after vacillating between the tennis court and announcing booth. He subsequently reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon as well and is ranked No. 32. Eubanks hasn't been as good to begin 2024, as his 3-5 record includes only one top-100 win, but the 43rd-ranked Evans has hardly been any better at 3-6 in 2024. With the crowd in the American's corner and the 6-foot-7 Eubanks able to get many more free points on serve than the 5-foot-9 Evans, this is a nice opportunity for Eubanks to turn around his 2024 at the same venue where he made his breakthrough in 2023.

Madison Keys (-150) vs. Xinyu Wang