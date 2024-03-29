2024 Miami Open Women's Final Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets: Rybakina vs. Collins

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Saturday's Miami Open final features a former Wimbledon champion and former Australian Open finalist. One player is ranked in the top five and the other has fallen out of the top 50, but the odds suggest both have a realistic shot at coming away with the title in the fourth WTA 1000 event of 2024.

All women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities for the Miami Open final.

Miami Open Odds: Rybakina vs. Collins

Elena Rybakina (-180) vs. Danielle Collins (+145)

Both of these players excel at getting on the front foot in rallies. Collins is the better mover, but Rybakina's outstanding serve could prove to be the difference. Rybakina got off to a slow start in Miami, but the No. 4 seed has raised her level as the tournament has progressed. After a straight-sets fourth-round win over No. 17 seed Madison Keys, Rybakina outlasted No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari 6-4 in the third set, then showed tremendous mental fortitude in a 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (2) semifinal win over three-time Miami Open champion Victoria Azarenka. Rybakina has an outstanding 22-3 record in 2024, and that record includes a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Collins in Abu Dhabi, which gave Rybakina a 3-1 edge in their head-to-head.

Collins lost the first set of her first-round match against Bernarda Pera, but the 30-year-old American has been incredible since, winning all 12 subsequent sets at the Miami Open while dropping no more than three games in any set. Collins is 19-7 overall, with Rybakina responsible for one of the losses and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek authoring two of the other six. Having announced at the Australian Open that she intends to retire at the end of the year, Collins has been swinging freely since, and the moment is unlikely to overwhelm the 2022 Australian Open finalist. Collins' aggressive return position should help her attack Rybakina's second serve, so this match could come down to how well the favorite serves in big moments.

Miami Open prediction: Rybakina def. Collins 6-4, 2-6, 6-4