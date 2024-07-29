2024 Paris Summer Olympics Tennis Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets 7/30

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Tuesday's tennis action from the 2024 Olympics in Paris is set to feature a mix of second-round and third-round matches. American women will look to continue their march toward medal contention, while a French underdog will try to give local fans something to cheer about on the men's side.

All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites. We offer exclusive sign-up bonuses for some of those sportsbooks in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's and women's singles matches at the Olympics are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Olympic Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Corentin Moutet (+200) vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

Moutet is an enigmatic but talented shot maker who has a tendency to step up when the lights are brightest, so the Frenchman will likely embrace an opportunity to come through as an underdog for the host nation against a player who hasn't been tested in this tournament. The 35th-ranked Struff has a strong 15-5 record on clay in 2024, but his first-round opponent here after Alex de Minaur (hip) pulled out late was doubles specialist Francisco Cabral, who came into this tournament without ever having played an ATP Tour-level singles match. Moutet reached the Round of 16 at the French Open before falling in four sets to Jannik Sinner, and the 69th-ranked Frenchman's 2024 schedule has been played exclusively on clay, so this is the best surface for both players. These two met on hard court back in 2022, and Moutet won that match in straight sets.

Marta Kostyuk (+185) vs. Maria Sakkari

Kostyuk has cooled off a bit after a torrid start to the year that included an Australian Open quarterfinal, Indian Wells semifinal and two WTA 500-level finals, but the 22-year-old Ukrainian will be as motivated as ever representing her country. Few players have embraced their national pride as outwardly over the last few years as Kostyuk, who has regularly refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents due to Ukraine's geopolitical situation. She's ranked 11 spots behind Sakkari at No. 19, but Kostyuk has performed well against top-level competition in 2024, scoring five top-10 wins. Both players have looked sharp heading into this third-round clash, as neither has dropped a set in this tournament.

Honorable Mention

Angelique Kerber (+160) vs. Leylah Fernandez

Olympic Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Alexander Zverev (-650) vs. Tomas Machac

Zverev's in minimal danger of losing this match if he's healthy, and the fourth-ranked German hasn't seemed bothered by the knee tweak that plagued him at Wimbledon. He subsequently reached a clay-court final in Hamburg, improving to 17-2 in his last 19 clay-court matches. The French Open finalist has arguably the best serve in the world right now and moves beautifully for someone who is 6-foot-6. Machac came into this tournament having dropped four of his last five matches, so the 23-year-old Czech might be hitting a wall in a breakout season that has seen him climb into the top 40.

Lorenzo Musetti (-275) vs. Mariano Navone

Musetti is one of the hottest players on the ATP Tour, boasting an 18-5 record since the start of the French Open. The 16th-ranked Italian was unfazed by a tough first-round draw here, knocking off crowd favorite Gael Monfils 6-1, 6-4. Navone was red-hot in February through April and even beat Musetti during that breakout stretch, but the 37th-ranked Argentine has struggled to sustain that success since the rest of the tour got a more comprehensive scouting report on him, as Navone came into this event with a 2-8 record in his last 10 matches.

Honorable Mention

Danielle Collins (-300) vs. Camila Osorio

Olympic Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Emma Navarro (+125) vs. Qinwen Zheng

Zheng's recent form has been her best since she reached the Australian Open final, as she won a clay-court tournament in Palermo leading up to the Olympics and dropped just six games through two matches here, but neither her deep run down under nor her current seven-match winning streak included a victory over an opponent ranked in the top 30. The 15th-ranked Navarro is eight spots back of Zheng in the rankings but has found much more success against top competition in 2024, scoring nine top-30 wins while Zheng hasn't beaten a player ranked higher than 29th since she knocked off Marketa Vondrousova in the United Cup prior to the Australian Open. As the far more battle-tested of these two against top competition, Navarro has a nice opportunity to add a victory over Zheng here to her signature wins over Coco Gauff at Wimbledon and Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells.

Honorable Mention

Stan Wawrinka (+105) vs. Alexei Popyrin