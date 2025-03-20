2025 Miami Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 3/21

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Friday at the Miami Open brings second-round play in both the men's and women's singles draws, providing our first look at the seeded players on the schedule after they enjoyed first-round byes. A significant underdog will look to extend a superstar's slump, while a pair of big names who have fallen off compared to their peaks are unlikely to trouble their seeded opponents.

All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Rinky Hijikata (+700) vs. Novak Djokovic

Djokovic has lost three matches in a row, with his last victory coming in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. While his movement seemed back to normal in his recovery from a hamstring tear, the nearly 38-year-old legend still lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in his first Indian Wells match to 85th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp. The 86th-ranked Hijikata can get a lot of balls back and make Djokovic grind if nothing else, and the energetic Aussie has proven he can elevate his game for at least part of a match against one of the sport's GOATs, as he took the first set off Rafael Nadal at the 2022 U.S. Open. Between the ever-increasing chances of Djokovic's body letting him down and his recent slump, Hijikata's worth a look here as a longshot.

Alexander Bublik (+275) vs. Tommy Paul

Bublik has dropped to 80th in the rankings but spent most of the past five years in the top 40, peaking at No. 17 in May of 2024. The enigmatic big server has had issues with focus and effort at times, but he can be dangerous when locked in. Bublik has a self-admitted aversion to slower courts but should feel right at home on the fast hard courts in Miami, where he reached the quarterfinals in 2021. If Bublik's serve is clicking, Paul will have a tougher time capitalizing on the American's significant edge as a returner, and the 12th-seeded Paul will also face the challenge of acclimating to the conditions following a first-round bye while Bublik got a chance to familiarize himself with the conditions in his 6-3, 6-4 first-round win over 36th-ranked Sebastian Baez.

Honorable Mention

Peyton Stearns (+150) vs. Elise Mertens

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Karolina Muchova (-275) vs. Victoria Azarenka

Muchova rarely loses to players she should beat, as her 11-6 record in 2025 includes three losses to players ranked in the top three, and the only defeat against an opponent ranked outside the top 40 was against the ever-dangerous Naomi Osaka. At this stage in Azarenka's career, she falls into the category of players the 14th-ranked Muchova should handle. Azarenka has dipped to No. 32 at age 35 and her ranking is likely to keep dropping. The two-time Grand Slam champion has a 4-6 record in her last 10 matches, with none of those wins coming against top-50 competition. Muchova's superior variety and ability to vary the height and placement of the ball are likely to expose Azarenka's diminished movement.

Karen Khachanov (-300) vs. Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios has been reduced to a shell of his former self by injuries, as his wrist injury seems to have permanently sapped a significant chunk of power from his serve and groundstrokes. The Aussie's ranking has plummeted to No. 892, and he was winless in his return from a two-year injury layoff until he managed to pull out a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 first-round win over 101st-ranked Mackenzie McDonald here. The 23rd-ranked Khachanov represents a significant step up in difficulty over McDonald, as the 6-foot-6 Russian is an adept mover for his size and can overpower this diminished version of Kyrgios from the baseline. Khachanov has a 2-1 edge over Kyrgios head-to-head from matches played in 2019-2022, and the 28-year-old Russian's current level isn't discernably different compared to that span, which isn't the case for Kyrgios.

Honorable Mention

Brandon Nakashima (-350) vs. Roberto Carballes Baena

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Francisco Cerundolo (-150) vs. Alexandre Muller

Cerundolo feels right at home in Miami, where there's always a strong Argentinian contingent in the crowd to support Cerundolo in what has been one of his most successful tournaments over the years. He reached the semifinals here in 2022 and followed it up with a quarterfinal showing in 2023. The 24th-ranked Cerundolo is coming off a quarterfinal run in Indian Wells, and he has a 17-spot edge in the rankings over Muller, who is currently ranked No. 41 and is unlikely to climb much higher due to a lack of weapons. While Muller's a solid all-around player, Cerundolo should be able to impose his will by controlling points with his forehand.

Moyuka Uchijima (-110) vs. Anna Kalinskaya

Uchijima is ranked 20 spots behind Kalinskaya at No. 53, but the Japanese 23-year-old has produced much better results recently. After picking up a top-30 win over Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai, Uchijima notched a win over Emma Raducanu in Indian Wells before falling to Coco Gauff in a third-set tiebreak. Following her 6-4, 6-3 first-round win over Suzan Lamens, Uchijima has won seven of her last 11 matches. Kalinskaya comes into this tournament on a four-match losing streak, and she has lost her first match in five of six tournaments this year while dealing with a virus and thigh injury recently.

Honorable Mention

Miomir Kecmanovic (+120) vs. Casper Ruud