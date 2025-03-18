2025 Miami Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Men's singles main draw play at the Miami Open begins Wednesday, with women's singles having already gotten underway Tuesday. The second half of the Sunshine Double is the second ATP Masters 1000 tournament on the men's calendar in 2025 and fourth WTA 1000 event. The hard courts at the Miami Open play faster than the ones at the recently completed Indian Wells, while the heat and humidity in South Florida create a very different environment from what players just experienced in the California desert. Both the men and women have 96-player draws, with the top 32 seeds getting byes directly into the second round -- women's seeds will begin to take the court Thursday, with the first men's seeds in action Friday. All Miami Open matches will be best-of-three sets, which is par for the course in the WTA game but different from the best-of-five format in men's Grand Slams.

Defending men's Miami Open champion and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner will miss this event, as he is serving a three-month suspension that was reached in his settlement with WADA for negligence on his part in allowing a trace amount of the banned substance Clostebol to enter his body during Indian Wells in 2024, ostensibly due to his physiotherapist giving Sinner a massage after using a spray containing Clostebol to treat a cut on the physio's finger. Three Czech stars will notably be absent from the women's draw, as Barbora Krejcikova (back), Marketa Vondrousova (shoulder) and Karolina Pliskova (foot) remain sidelined.

Sinner's absence creates an opportunity for some other big names on the ATP Tour, such as title favorite Carlos Alcaraz, No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev, Indian Wells champion Jack Draper, and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who is set to participate at the Miami Open for the first time since 2019. Mirra Andreeva has won the last two WTA 1000 events, but keeping the good times rolling won't be easy for the talented teenager in a stacked women's field that includes top two seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, as well as Australian Open champion Madison Keys and defending Miami Open champion Danielle Collins.

Miami Open Picks: Men's Tournament

The Favorite

Carlos Alcaraz (+220) - Alcaraz's slow start to 2025 continued with a semifinal loss to Jack Draper in Indian Wells, where Alcaraz had won the title in both 2023 and 2024. The No. 2 seed is 15-3 in 2025, so Alcaraz has still been an effective player despite his inability to find his A-game on the biggest stages so far. He won the Miami Open in 2022. In order to do so again in 2025, the Spaniard may have to go through Casper Ruud or Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals, Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, and Zverev in the final. While Alcaraz's floor is higher in slower conditions, his ceiling remains the highest in the game regardless of venue. If he plays up to his capabilities, Alcaraz will be tough to beat given the recent results of the remaining top contenders.

In the Mix

Novak Djokovic (+900) - Djokovic brings an uncharacteristic three-match losing streak into this tournament, having lost to Matteo Berrettini and Botic van de Zandschulp in his only two matches since retiring in the semifinals of the Australian Open against Zverev due to a hamstring injury. The 24-time Grand Slam champion will be feeling a sense of urgency as he tries to get back on track, but his body may not be able to keep up with his mind anymore as Djokovic approaches his 38th birthday, and the urgency won't be quite as high here as it would be at a Grand Slam. Djokovic is seeded fourth here but got an unlucky draw, with No. 7 seed Medvedev as a potential quarterfinal opponent and Alcaraz in the same half of the draw.

Jack Draper (+1000) - Draper's coming the first Masters 1000 title of his career, as he won Indian Wells after having previously never been past the quarterfinal of a Masters 1000 event. The 23-year-old Brit still needs to prove that he consistently belongs in the conversation among the top contenders, and while he certainly looks like less of a flash in the pan than 2024 Canadian Open champion Alexei Popyrin, Draper should be considered closer to the likes of fellow reigning Masters 1000 champions Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas rather than the Sinner-Alcaraz tier until further notice. With better title odds than Zverev and Medvedev, Draper's chances seem overinflated here. The No. 6 seed could have an Indian Wells championship rematch against Holger Rune in the Round of 16, with Zverev as Draper's chalk quarterfinal opponent in the top half of the draw.

Alexander Zverev (+1100) - Zverev crumbled under the pressure of being the top seed at Indian Wells, losing his first match to Tallon Griekspoor, but the seven-time Masters 1000 champion has a nice bounce-back opportunity here. Zverev's early draw isn't too complicated, though talented Frenchman Arthur Fils could present a tough obstacle in the Round of 16 before a possible date with Draper in the quarterfinals. Serving well will be key for Zverev as he tries to reclaim the strong hard-court form that helped him reach the final of the Australian Open this year. Landing on the opposite side of the draw from Alcaraz and Djokovic didn't do Zverev any good at Indian Wells, but perhaps he can take advantage of that setup this time.

Daniil Medvedev (+1400) - Medvedev seems to be trending in the right direction after an uninspiring 8-5 start to 2025, as he just reached the semifinals of Indian Wells. The buy-low window is still open on the 2023 Miami Open champion, especially since landing in the same quarter as Novak Djokovic no longer seems like a near-insurmountable challenge. Still, Medvedev's draw is certainly on the daunting side -- his chalk path to the title includes a top-10 showdown against No. 9 seed Tsitsipas in the Round of 16, followed by facing Djokovic-Alcaraz-Zverev back-to-back-to-back.

Sleepers

Andrey Rublev (+2800) - Rublev's no stranger to making deep runs at this level, as he has played in six career Masters 1000 finals, winning two. The No. 8 seed has a nice opportunity in the most wide open section of the draw, headlined by underwhelming No. 3 seed Taylor Fritz. Rublev's big forehand should play up on the fast hard courts in Miami, though there are plenty of other contenders hoping to capitalize on their opportunities in this quarter of the draw, including Rublev's potential third-round opponent Berrettini and No. 10 seed Alex de Minaur, whom Rublev could face in the Round of 16.

Tommy Paul (+4000) - Paul was a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open this year and is well positioned to make another prominent hard-court quarterfinal here. The 12th-seeded American is in a winnable section of the draw with No. 5 seed Casper Ruud, though Paul's potential third-round opponent is No. 23 seed Francisco Cerundolo, who just made the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and is a former Miami Open semifinalist. Still, Paul should get through this section full of players who prefer clay courts, and he would have a puncher's chance against Alcaraz in a potential quarterfinal, as Paul has won two of their six encounters.

Arthur Fils (+6500) - Fils pushed Medvedev to 9-7 in a third-set tiebreak in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells, and the 20-year-old Frenchman's mix of easy power and variety gives him one of the highest ceilings in the men's game. The No. 17 seed has a tricky draw, as he would have the crowd against him in a potential third-round clash with Frances Tiafoe and could face Zverev in the Round of 16. Fils has played Zverev tough, winning one of their four matches and taking a set in two of the other three. It's probably just a matter of time until Fils is viewed at least as a secondary contender at big tournaments, so get in at these odds while you still can.

Fade

Taylor Fritz (+1800) - Fritz lost in the third round of the Australian Open and fourth round at Indian Wells, so the big-serving American hasn't handled having a target on his back all that well so far in 2025. Now that Fritz is a top-five seed, every matchup against him is an opportunity for an opponent to notch one of the biggest wins of their season or even career. Fritz's mediocre movement makes it tough for him to win when he doesn't have his A-game on serve, and his draw here is stacked with dangerous opponents. If he gets through big-hitting Denis Shapovalov in the third round, Fritz could face compatriot Ben Shelton or 2021 Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 16.

Miami Open Picks: Women's Tournament

The Favorite

Aryna Sabalenka (+350) - Sabalenka has recovered from a couple of uncharacteristic early losses after the Australian Open, reaching the final in Indian Wells before falling 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Mirra Andreeva. The world No. 1 would love an opportunity to avenge that loss in a championship rematch here, as the faster conditions in Miami suit Sabalenka's game better. Andreeva's in the bottom half of the draw along with Iga Swiatek, leaving Sabalenka as the clear favorite to emerge out of the top half. Defending champion Danielle Collins is the chalk fourth-round opponent for Sabalenka, followed by Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals and Coco Gauff in the semifinals. It would be surprising if the big-hitting Belarusian isn't in the thick of title contention here as we get deep into the second week, though the three-time hard-court Grand Slam champion has yet to win the Miami Open in her career.

In the Mix

Iga Swiatek (+400) - Swiatek won the Miami Open in 2022, so the world No. 2 seed is certainly capable of taking this title, even if she prefers conditions to be slower. She has had a disconcerting trend recently of losing focus mentally in close matches, including losses to Andreeva in both Dubai and Indian Wells. Swiatek could face Andreeva again in the semifinals here after a potential quarterfinal against Madison Keys, who is another player with a marquee win over Swiatek this year. Considering Swiatek's still searching for her first title of 2025, her odds seem a bit overrated at the moment.

Mirra Andreeva (+650) - Andreeva has officially surpassed the rest of the field as the top challenger to Sabalenka and Swiatek, whom the Russian teenager defeated consecutively in the semifinals and final of Indian Wells. That was her second straight WTA 1000 title after Andreeva won Dubai, where she also defeated Swiatek along the way. Andreeva brings an impressive 12-match winning streak into this event, but the 17-year-old is still seeded only 11th, which complicates her path forward here. Americans Amanda Anisimova, Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula are her chalk opponents in the third round, fourth round and quarterfinals, respectively. If Andreeva's able to navigate that difficult draw, Swiatek and Sabalenka could be awaiting in the last two rounds again.

Elena Rybakina (+1000) - Rybakina will be happy to see she's in the opposite half of the draw from Andreeva after falling to the Russian in both Dubai and Indian Wells. The No. 7 seed backs up her big serve with plenty of power off the ground, and Rybakina has beaten both Swiatek and Sabalenka in big matches before. Rybakina could face Sabalenka in the quarterfinals here, but the formee may first have to get by No. 9 seed Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 16.

Coco Gauff (+1200) - Gauff's going through a tough stretch, during which she has struggled mightily with her second serve. The No. 3 seed is in the weakest quarter of the draw alongside No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini, who has been far from a world-beater herself in 2025. Gauff will get plenty of crowd support as a Delray Beach, FL native, and while she can win with her B-game against many opponents, Gauff would have little chance in a semifinal against Sabalenka or Rybakina if the American doesn't get her serving woes under control.

Sleepers

Madison Keys (+1400) - Keys had a 16-match winning streak going prior to getting obliterated 6-0, 6-1 by Sabalenka in the semifinals of Indian Wells. While that was a disappointing way to have her momentum halted, Keys has still been playing the best tennis of her career to begin 2025, including ending any conversations about where she stacks up among the best players never to win a Grand Slam by getting that monkey off her back at the Australian Open. With Swiatek looking a bit more vulnerable than usual, the big-hitting Keys would have to like her chances in a possible quarterfinal rematch of their Australian Open semifinal, which went to the American. Prior to that, Keys could face Paula Badosa in the Round of 16.

Liudmila Samsonova (+6000) - Samsonova's coming off a quarterfinal result at Indian Wells, where the big-hitting Russian knocked off No. 12 seed Daria Kasatkina and No. 6 seed Paolini. The No. 24 seed could face those exact same two players in the third and fourth rounds here. If she can clear Kasatkina and Paolini again, Samsonova would have a much better chance in a quarterfinal against the struggling Gauff than she did against Sabalenka in the first half of the Sunshine Double. Samsonova reached a pair of hard-court WTA 1000 finals in 2023, so she's capable of making a deep run on this surface with the right draw.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (+6600) - Alexandrova has a similar bull case to Samsonova in the same quarter of the draw. Another big-hitting Russian in the top 25 who battles consistency problems but can make deep runs when she finds a rhythm, the 18th-seeded Alexandrova could face No. 16 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round, then Gauff in the Round of 16. Alexandrova showed her high ceiling in Doha last month, beating Sabalenka and Pegula en route to the semifinals of that hard-court WTA 1000 event.

Fade

Belinda Bencic (+2500) - Bencic has had an impressive season in her return from maternity leave, but her chances seem overstated here as a top-10 title favorite. She was blown out 6-1, 6-1 by Keys in the Indian Wells quarterfinals, and Bencic's ranking is still down at No. 45, giving her a tougher path than other contenders. Bencic doesn't have the benefit of a first-round bye, and she's in an extremely difficult section of the draw. Ukrainians Dayana Yastremska and Elina Svitolina each offer unique challenges in the first two rounds, then Karolina Muchova would be a coinflip at best for Bencic in the third round, and getting through that gauntlet would likely set up a fourth-round clash with Swiatek.

Sasha's Picks to Win the Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz has had some disappointing losses in 2025, but he's still the clear best player in this field at this stage of everyone's career, so there's actually a bit of a buy-low opportunity here with the Spaniard as the clear underdog against the field. Look for Alcaraz to get back on track here, while Andrey Rublev's my surprise pick to reach the final before falling to Alcaraz, as the Russian seems to make a few deep Masters 1000 runs every year and has the draw to do it at this tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka got revenge for her Australian Open final loss to Keys in convincing fashion at Indian Wells but fell in the final to Mirra Andreeva. Winning three consecutive WTA 1000 events is an awfully tall order for anybody, let alone a 17-year-old. Andreeva has what it takes to make the final here, but I expect Sabalenka to adjust and avenge that Indian Wells loss to Andreeva in a rematch here. Sabalenka's toughest test on these fast hard courts could come in the quarterfinals against Rybakina.