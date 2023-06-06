French Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets - June 7 2023

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Four semifinalists now await their opponents in Roland Garros, with each getting through their quarterfinal matches in a comprehensive fashion. Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova dispatched Elina Svitolina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets, while Novak Djokovic rebounded after dropping the first frame to an energized Karen Khachanov to advance in four sets. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was up to his old tricks, fending off a mild scare to close out Stefanos Tsitsipas while losing just nine total games. As always, all Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but prospective bettors should feel free to search for the best lines available for these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites.

As a reminder, the men play best-of-five-set matches at Grand Slams, while women's matches are best of three just like the remainder of the WTA Tour schedule. In order to make our picks, we consider things like career records at Roland Garros, recent form, and head-to-head match scores against an opponent where available. We will highlight underdogs in the first section labeled "Upset Alert," while significant favorites will be listed in the "Lock it in" section. Finally, we'll take a look at players who can be had at a bargain in the "Value Bet" section.

Upset Alert

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (+225) vs. Alexander Zverev

Etcheverry just keeps adding notches to his belt on clay, improving to 22-10 on the dirt with a four-set win over Yoshihito Nishioka on Tuesday. We've ridden with the Argentine nearly every step of the way in Paris, and I see no reason to stop against Zverev, who has committed 24 double faults and conceded 42 break points in his four matches. By contrast, Etcheverry has hit just four double faults in 10 sets, while notching a much more manageable 24 unforced errors. Etcheverry is far from a household name, as he had won just four Tour matches in his career before entering the field at Roland Garros, but his consistency and power look like the perfect combination to extend his coming out party here.

Lock it in

Ons Jabeur (-225) vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia

For the second match in a row, Jabeur has the fortune of playing an opponent who has had to grind their way into the later rounds, as Haddad Maia has spent more than 10 hours on court after defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third-longest match in WTA history at the French Open. Compare that to Jabeur, who has logged a shade over five and a half hours at Roland Garros. Match statistics may be what is keeping this line fairly close, but we must also note that the Tunisian player has beaten her Brazillian opponent in both of their prior matches, including a 6-3, 6-0 drubbing on the clay of Stuttgart in April. I won't go so far as to say that Jabeur has an easy road to the semifinals, but this is certainly a match that could feature a wider betting line.

Honorable Mention

Iga Swiatek (-1200) vs. Coco Gauff

Value Bets

Casper Ruud (-130) vs. Holger Rune

This would have been a much tighter match in my eyes prior to Rune's win against Francisco Cerundolo, in which the Dane was forced to tank the fourth set to save his energy before scraping past the Argentine in a deciding tiebreak. When we factor in that Ruud leads the head-to-head series by a 4-1 margin (all on clay), this line looks even more enticing, though it must be noted that the World No. 6 bested his Norwegian counterpart in Rome this season. There is no denying that Rune is an incredible talent, but there is too much going against him to trust that he will be able to withstand another five-set match.

