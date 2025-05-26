Tennis Betting: 2025 French Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 5/27

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

French Open 2025: Top Picks, Upsets & Betting Insights

The first round of the French Open wraps up Tuesday from the clay courts of Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. A star on the men's side could have trouble against a former top-10 opponent, while one of the ATP Tour's brightest young stars is set to make his highly anticipated French Open debut. On the women's side, a young American will try to block out her previous lack of Grand Slam success, while a former Grand Slam champion returns to action after an extended layoff.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as the French Open are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

French Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Cameron Norrie (+300) vs. Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev has always been less effective on clay than other surfaces, with just a .570 clay-court win rate compared to a .676 mark on grass and .734 on hard courts. He has taken a step back in general in 2025, dropping to 11th in the rankings while posting a record of 18-10. Norrie has no shortage of big-match experience as a top 10 player, and the Brit's coming off a strong effort in Geneva this past week, where he notched two top-25 wins before falling in three sets to Novak Djokovic. Medvedev's 4-0 head-to-head edge should give the favorite some comfort, but the pressure of Grand Slam expectations could serve as an equalizer after Medvedev put forth a poor showing at the Australian Open, crashing out in the second round.

Oksana Selekhmeteva (+185) vs. Marketa Vondrousova

Vondrousova's the far more established player, but injuries have held back the 2023 Wimbledon champion. This will be Vondrousova's first clay-court match of 2025 and her first action of any kind since Dubai in February, as she's working her way back from shoulder surgery. There's no doubt about Selekhmeteva's match fitness, as the 22-year-old Russian battled her way through three qualifying matches to earn her third career Grand Slam main-draw appearance. This match will come down mostly to Vondrousova's physical and mental match fitness, but it's awfully tough to jump into Grand Slam play after a multi-month injury layoff.

Honorable Mention

Chloe Paquet (+230) vs. Tereza Valentova

French Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Alex de Minaur (-425) vs. Laslo Djere

De Minaur's excellent speed, fitness and rally tolerance make him one of the toughest outs on the ATP Tour, especially in best-of-five set play, which is why the ninth-ranked Aussie has made at least the Round of 16 in each of the past six Grand Slams, including four consecutive major quarterfinals. He's also enjoying a strong clay-court season in 2025, with a 9-4 record and no losses to players ranked outside the top 16. Djere's a solid veteran, but the 59th-ranked Serb lacks the weapons to his through de Minaur and is unlikely to outlast the favorite. De Minaur has won all three of their previous matches, though this will be their first meeting on clay.

Grigor Dimitrov (-300) vs. Ethan Quinn

Dimitrov continues to play quality tennis at age 34, and he has failed to make at least the third round at the French Open just once in the last eight years. The No. 16 seed has a massive edge in experience over the 21-year-old American Quinn, who has yet to win a main-draw match at a Grand Slam. Quinn is ranked 106th and has a record of 6-13 on the ATP Tour, including 2-3 on clay.

Honorable Mention

Elise Mertens (-450) vs. Lois Boisson

French Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Joao Fonseca (-130) vs. Hubert Hurkacz

This is arguably the most highly anticipated match of the first round, and Fonseca's talent could prove to be too much for Hurkacz's experience in the 18-year-old Brazilian's French Open debut. Fonseca already has one of the biggest forehands on tour, and having grown up training on clay, he has a natural feel for moving and constructing points on this surface. The slower clay conditions will help neutralize Hurkacz's serve, which is easily the Pole's biggest weapon, while forehand-to-forehand rallies will likely tilt heavily in Fonseca's favor since Hurkacz can't come close to matching Fonseca's power off that wing. Despite Hurkacz being a decade older and having previously been ranekd as high as No. 6, Fonseca has already tied his career total in clay-court titles at one apiece.

Suzan Lamens (+140) vs. Ashlyn Krueger

Lamens has climbed to 69th in the rankings thanks to a decent clay-court season that has included two top-40 wins, as well as a victory over former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu. Krueger's ranked 35th, but the 21-year-old American is much more comfortable on hard courts, having gone just 3-4 on clay in 2025. Grand Slam success has eluded Krueger thus far, as she has lost in the first round in seven of her eight career Grand Slam main draw appearances, including last year's French Open debut. This will be the first French Open main draw for Lamens, who made the second round of this year's Australian Open in her Grand Slam debut.

Honorable Mention

Anna Kalinskaya (-165) vs. Marie Bouzkova