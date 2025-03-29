Tennis Betting: 2025 Miami Open Men's Final Picks for Novak Djokovic vs. Jakub Mensik

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The Miami Open men's singles championship match will be played Sunday afternoon. One finalist is nearly twice the other's age and is going for his 100th title while his opponent is searching for his first. Will youthful energy and exuberance serve as an equalizer, or will experience and wisdom prevail?

All men's singles matches at Masters 1000 events are best of three sets, unlike the best of five format at Grand Slams. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint the best tennis bets today for Sunday's championship match.

Miami Open Odds: Djokovic vs. Mensik

Novak Djokovic (-425) vs. Jakub Mensik (+320)

Djokovic's 99 career titles include six at the Miami Open, so he's no stranger to the big stage. Even at nearly 38 years old, he's a perennial contender for the biggest titles thanks to his own longevity and a relative lack of depth near the top of the men's game compared to previous eras. Djokovic didn't face a top-10 player in this tournament, and he's had no trouble traversing this easy path to the finals, having won every match in straight sets. It's safe to say Djokovic has put any lingering effects from the hamstring injury he suffered at the Australian Open behind him.

Both Djokovic and Mensik have been extremely clutch at this year's Miami Open, as the Serb has a 3-0 record in tiebreaks and the Czech is 5-0 in tiebreaks. Djokovic has a much longer track record of excelling in these pivotal late-set situations, so he's likelier to sustain that success in any potential tiebreaks in this match. As the best returner of all time, Djokovic is also well equipped to at least partially neutralize Mensik's massive serve, which has produced over 20 aces in three of Mensik's five matches here, including his 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4) semifinal thriller against Taylor Fritz. While Mensik has held his nerve quite well so far, it's fair to wonder whether the moment will get to the 19-year-old Czech in just his second ATP Tour-level final, and his first one above the 250 level. The fifth-ranked Djokovic and 54th-ranked Mensik faced off in the quarterfinals of Shanghai in October, with Djokovic winning that match 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-4.

Miami Open Men's Final Prediction: Djokovic def. Mensik 7-6, 6-4