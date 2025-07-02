Wimbledon 2025: Talented Teens Among Thursday's Top Picks

The second round of Wimbledon continues Thursday from the grass courts of the All England Club in London. Two significant underdogs will try to add to the deluge of early upsets at this tournament, while a pair of lucky losers look to continue capitalizing on their second chances.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Caty McNally (+1500) vs. Iga Swiatek

We have already seen numerous shocking exits from big names in this tournament, and Swiatek seems miscast as such an overwhelming favorite in this matchup on grass. This has always been by far the worst surface for the No. 8 seed, who is just 12-5 in her career at Wimbledon. Players who rely on precise movement such as Swiatek are particularly vulnerable in the early rounds while the grass is most slippery before it gets more worn down from repeated use in the most commonly frequented areas of the court. The 125th-ranked McNally is best known for being the other half of the McCoco doubles team with Coco Gauff when they were first getting started on the WTA Tour, and the 23-year-old American has a strong net game compared to most WTA players, which is especially useful on grass. Swiatek lost to then 140th-ranked Alexandra Eala earlier this year, so this wouldn't be uncharted territory.

Arthur Cazaux (+600) vs. Alex de Minaur

Cazaux is another player who should benefit from the early-tournament grass court conditions, which favor offense over court coverage. The 115th-ranked Frenchman has a live arm and gets plenty of free points on serve; he smashed 24 aces in a five-set first-round win over Adam Walton. His aggressiveness should allow Cazaux to control play against the 11th-seeded de Minaur, whose counterpunching style can be hit-or-miss on grass. De Minaur has failed to get past the second round in three of six previous Wimbledon appearances.

Honorable Mention

Katie Volynets (+185) vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Jakub Mensik (-225) vs. Marcos Giron

Mensik has a 28-spot edge in the rankings at No. 17, and the 19-year-old Czech has a much stronger assortment of weapons to use on the quick grass courts than Giron, who is trying to get past the second round of Wimbledon for the first time in six tries. It's likely just a matter of time until the big-hitting Mensik, who won a Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open earlier this year, is in the top 10, while the 31-year-old Giron has never cracked the top 35. The biggest question mark around Mensik is his relative lack of experience on grass, but he handled the conditions just fine in his 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over Hugo Gaston.

Belinda Bencic (-350) vs. Elsa Jacquemot

Bencic just missed being seeded here at No. 35, which is an impressive feat considering she had to rebuild her ranking from scratch in 2025 after returning from maternity leave. The former world No. 4 expertly navigated a potentially difficult first-round match, dominating big-serving American Alycia Parks, 6-0, 6-3. The 113th-ranked Jacquemot has some momentum after winning three qualifying matches and upsetting No. 27 seed Magda Linette in the first round, but the 22-year-old Frenchwoman is just 4-7 in main draw Grand Slam matches in her career.

Honorable Mention

Miomir Kecmanovic (-250) vs. Jesper de Jong

Wimbledon Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Victoria Mboko (-145) vs. Hailey Baptiste

Mboko's making the most of her opportunity as a lucky loser, which should allow her to swing freely, as she's lucky to be in the tournament at all after losing in the last round of qualifying but getting in as an injury replacement for Anastasia Potapova (hip). The talented Canadian teenager likely won't have to deal with the qualifying process much longer, as she's rapidly climbing the rankings thanks to a 45-7 record at all levels in 2025, including a third-round result as a qualifier at the French Open. She's currently 42 spots behind the 55th-ranked Baptiste, but the 18-year-old Mboko wasn't bothered by a significant ranking deficit in her 6-3, 6-2 first-round win over No. 25 seed Magdalena Frech. This is the 23-year-old Baptiste's first Wimbledon main draw appearance, and the American is just 7-8 in Grand Slam main draw matches in her career.

Gael Monfils (+115) vs. Marton Fucsovics

Fucsovics also got into this tournament as a lucky loser, but while Mboko still has a whole career in front of her, the 33-year-old Hungarian is in the twilight stages, having dipped outside the top 100. This is only his fourth time advancing past the first round of Wimbledon in eight main draw appearances, and Fucsovics hasn't been past this stage at any major since he reached the third round here in 2023. The 38-year-old Monfils has done a better job withstanding the deleterious effects of Father Time, as the Frenchman's still ranked in the top 50. Grass has been Monfils' worst surface over the years, but he has adapted better to it in the latter stages of his career, reaching the third round of Wimbledon last year and notching a top-20 win over compatriot Ugo Humbert in the first round. Monfils has consistently produced a higher level of tennis than Fucsovics on all surfaces, and the former has won three of the previous four meetings between these two ATP Tour veterans.

Honorable Mention

Fabian Marozsan (-110) vs. Jaume Munar