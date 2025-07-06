Wimbledon 2025: Title Favorites Poised to Keep Rolling Sunday

The fourth round of Wimbledon begins Sunday from the grass courts of the All England Club in London. The title favorites on both the men's and women's sides have comfortable matchups, while a couple of Cinderella stories look to keep the clock from striking midnight.

All Tennis Odds & Lines below are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds for tennis betting by checking other best sports betting sites and sports betting apps. We offer exclusive sportsbook promos in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Kamil Majchrzak (+195) vs. Karen Khachanov

Khachanov has looked the most vulnerable out of Sunday's clear favorites, needing five sets to get past unseeded opponents in each of his last two matches. The 17th-seeded Russian is among the fittest players on tour, but even he might be starting to feel the effects of all his time on court. Majchrzak already got a signature win in his run here, beating former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in five sets the first round, and the Pole hasn't dropped a set in two subsequent matches, giving him the clear edge in freshness. This isn't the first Cinderella run by a Polish man at Wimbledon, as Majchrzak is looking to follow in the footsteps of 2013 semifinalist Jerzy Janowicz, whose feat was matched in 2021 by Hubert Hurkacz.

Honorable Mention

Solana Sierra (+125) vs. Laura Siegemund

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Aryna Sabalenka (-500) vs. Elise Mertens

Sabalenka's likely to overpower Mertens from the baseline, which has been a common theme in their head-to-head. Sabalenka has a dominant 10-2 edge, and the she has won their last nine encounters, dropping only one set across the last eight times these two have faced off. The top-ranked Belarusian has won her last 10 Grand Slam fourth-round matches, while Mertens has lost her last seven matches at this stage.

Taylor Fritz (-575) vs. Jordan Thompson

Fritz's serve will likely prove to be the difference in this matchup. The fifth-ranked American is 11-1 on grass in 2025, while Thompson's only 4-2 on the surface this year, with all the wins coming over opponents ranked no higher than 59th. The 44th-ranked Aussie is also fighting through an injury, as his Wimbledon run has come while sporting a back brace.

Honorable Mention

Carlos Alcaraz (-1400) vs. Andrey Rublev

Wimbledon Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Amanda Anisimova (-165) vs. Linda Noskova

This battle between big ball strikers should play into Anisimova's hands, as the 13th-seeded American is at her best trading blows from the baseline and moving laterally rather than being forced forward by players with more variety. Anisimova reached the quarterfinals in her previous Wimbledon appearance and is also a former French Open semifinalist. The 30th-seeded Noskova was just 1-2 at Wimbledon in her career prior to this run, but this is a big step up in level of opposition for both players, as neither has faced a seeded opponent en route to the Round of 16. Noskova won their only previous meeting over two years ago on hard courts, but Anisimova's in much better form now than she was then.

Cameron Norrie (-130) vs. Nicolas Jarry

Norrie has played some of his best tennis at Wimbledon, and the 2023 semifinalist is in fine form here again, using his grass-court prowess and the crowd support to his advantage. Jarry has been in excellent form, knocking off No. 8 seed Holger Rune and teenage phenom Joao Fonseca on his run to the fourth round, but the big-serving Chilean was just 9-11 on grass in his career and 6-13 overall in 2025 prior to this tournament, so Jarry's at greater risk of dropping his level here compared to Norrie, who is in his second straight Grand Slam fourth round, having lost to Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

Honorable Mention

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (-110) vs. Sonay Kartal