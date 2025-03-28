UFL Betting: Best Bets and Props for Week 1

We have professional spring football for a fourth consecutive year, and the UFL kicks off its second season beginning Friday night. UFL betting markets are available at several major sportsbooks, and each week, we'll dive into our best bets for two of the four games on each regular-season slate while also doing so during the postseason.

Read on for a look at which Week 1 UFL betting scenarios catch my eye at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades Best Bets (Saturday, March 29, 4:00 p.m. ET)

The Renegades were the somewhat surprising XFL champions two seasons ago, and although they posted a lackluster 3-7 mark in the inaugural UFL season last year, they enjoy something that's been rare in spring football, given its spotty history – continuity.

Not only does ever-loyal head coach Bob Stoops return for his fourth season overall at the helm (counting the 2020 iteration of the Renegades/XFL), but so does offensive coordinator Chuck Long and quarterback Luis Perez.

Moreover, Perez gets back familiar faces at receiver in Deontay Burnett, JaVonta Payton and Tyler Vaughns, as well as standout tight end Sal Cannella, who led his position with 53 receptions and 497 receiving yards last season and also recorded a career-high six touchdowns.

By UFL standards, that an embarrassment of riches on offense, but the Brahmas have plenty of weapons in their own right. Perez has the UFL experience edge over San Antonio QB Kellen Mond, but the latter has spent plenty of time with NFL teams over the last four years, including last offseason with the Saints.

Mond has plenty to work with as well, considering the presence of a dynamic, versatile backfield duo in John Lovett and Anthony McFarland, as well as explosive wideout Jontre Kirklin and capable TE Alize Mack. The entire scheme is also overseen by creative coordinator A.J. Smith, who helped lead San Antonio to the fourth-most productive passing offense a year ago (200.6 PYPG).

The Brahmas, which got to the UFL Championship Game last summer, boasted the league's No. 1 defense during the regular season (15.3 points per game allowed), but there's been some turnover on the unit and this game carries a particularly low total. Therefore, with plenty of talented offensive weapons on both sides and Perez's experience level/familiarity with his pass catchers, I'm leaning toward the Over hitting.

UFL Picks for Brahmas at Renegades

Over 37.0 points (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Birmingham Stallions at DC Defenders (Sunday, March 30, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Stallions won a third straight championship in 2024, continuing their dominance that originated back in the inaugural season in the USFL. Skip Holtz returns as Birmingham goes for a pro-football-record fourth consecutive championship, and just as with the Renegades, there's plenty of incumbents with a successful spring track record on the roster.

Matt Corral is at the top of the QB depth chart, while spring veteran Case Cookus and the returning Alex McGough make up the rest of the versatile room. Running backs CJ Marable and Ricky Person, wide receivers Amari Rodgers, Deon Cain, Marlon Williams and Davion Davis, and highly productive tight end Jace Sternberger, who gained 454 receiving yards on just 25 receptions last season, are all back in prominent roles as well.

The Defenders can claim a lot of the same, given returning signal-caller Jordan Ta'amu, Abram Smith – who missed all of last season due to an ACL injury in training camp but rushed for 788 yards and seven touchdowns while making the All-XFL team in 2023 – and receivers Ty Scott and Chris Rowland will all have key roles in the offense.

Ta'amu did have some trouble with ball security late last season, but he still tossed 15 touchdowns and compiled over 2,000 total scrimmage yards with help from his rushing prowess. He had a two-TD game against the Stallions' impressive defense last season as well, while Birmingham finished with a league-high 348.7 total yards per game on offense during the regular season.

Consequently, there's a chance for some points to be scored in this matchup, and a pick-six by the Stallions' opportunistic unit could help support my prediction of the Over hitting.

UFL Picks for Stallions at Defenders

Over 41 points (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

UFL Week 1 Best Bets Recap

Brahmas-Renegades Over 37 points (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Stallions-Defenders Over 41 points (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

