UFL Betting: Best Bets and Props for Week 2

After an exciting Week 1 that gave us a baseline to work off of, we're set for another intriguing four-game UFL slate beginning Friday night with a Stallions-Panthers USFL Conference showdown.

Read on for a look at which Week 2 UFL betting scenarios catch my eye on FanDuel and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers Best Bets (Friday, April 4, 8:00 p.m. ET)

The four-peat-seeking Stallions got off to a ragged start in Week 1, getting upended by a feisty Defenders defense that gave Alex McGough, who was reacclimating himself to the quarterback position, plenty of fits through the air. McGough was with the Stallions for their first two title runs in the USFL before migrating to the NFL's Packers in 2024 and eventually trying his hand at converting to receiver.

With that experiment over, McGough has presumably had some rust to knock off, and he should be a bit smoother this week after getting a game and another week of practice under his belt. Nevertheless, the matchup shapes up as a tough one on the road at Ford Field against a Panthers defense that held the Showboats to 12 points and 281 total yards in Week 1 and that have some continuity after already having played in head coach Mike Nolan's offense last season.

Michigan also looked good on offense during its opener, as Bryce Perkins was near perfect under (16-for-19, 163 yards, 1 TD) and added a rushing TD. The Panthers also boast a versatile run game that includes the Nate McCrary-Matt Colburn duo and plenty of pass-catching weapons with spring league and/or NFL/CFL experience in Marcus Simms, Malik Turner, Siaosi Mariner and Samson Nacua.

The Panthers took three losses to the Stallions last season, including in the USFL Conference Championship, but the regular-season games ended with scores of 20-13 and 20-19, while Michigan had an early 12-0 lead in the playoff battle before failing to score in the second half. Therefore, I'm looking for Nolan, a savvy and veteran coach, to find a way to keep his team very close at home, if not pull the outright upset.

Panthers +2.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

San Antonio Brahmas at St. Louis Battlehawks (Sunday, April 6, 6:30 p.m. ET)

It's an all-underdog week this week, as the Brahmas are getting what seems to be a bit too many points likely based on a lackluster Week 1 performance. Yet, just as with the Panthers, this is a team with some continuity, considering Wade Phillips and A.J. Smith are once again running the defense and offense, respectively.

San Antonio also has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, which was evident even in the lopsided 33-9 loss to the Renegades in Week 1. Jontre Kirklin, Jacob Harris and Greg Ward, the latter who boasts a fair amount of NFL experience, have the makings of a formidable top trio once they develop more chemistry with new QB Kellen Mond, who already connected with them on 12 occasions and was once a third-round pick of the Vikings.

The backfield trio of Jashaun Corbin, Anthony McFarland and John Lovett brings extensive versatility to the table, and McFarland particularly has outstanding breakaway speed. Often overshadowed but athletic tight end Alize Mack has also shown plenty of flashes in this offense in the past and can strike down the seam.

Phillips' aggressive blitz schemes also often disrupt opposing passers, and like Mond, St Louis' Manny Wilkins is a QB that has talent and just needs more reps. However, his relative inexperience could certainly lead to some sacks and turnovers, and Phillips is likely to turn up the heat more than he did against the more experienced Luis Perez in Week 1.

The 'Hawks have plenty of offensive weapons also, but Hakeem Butler may not be at full health due to his hamstring injury and this is a big number. I'm taking San Antonio to cover and the Over as a secondary bet.

Brahmas +7.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 39.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook

