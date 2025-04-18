UFL DFS Picks: DraftKings Week 4 Lineup Plays and Strategy

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

We have a Week 4 holiday weekend slate on tap that opens with a Showboats-Panthers USFL Conference clash on Friday night and concludes with an XFL-themed showdown between the Brahmas and undefeated Defenders in the nation's capital.

DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Manny Wilkins, STL at ARL ($9,900):

Wilkins came up short of expectations in Week 3 as the Battlehawks ran into the buzz saw of the Defenders' defense, recording only 9.8 DK points while tossing three interceptions and throwing for a season-low 147 yards. The mobile signal-caller did add 39 rushing yards and has done a nice job complementing his fantasy production on the ground, and he should be in position to bounce back from a fantasy standpoint despite the road matchup this week.

The Renegades have allowed the second-most passing yards per game (184.0) through three weeks, with the 552 net passing yards they've yielded second only to the Roughnecks' 574. Arlington has also been very tough against conventional ground attacks, but Wilkins' ability to take off and run with the football makes him an X-factor that could be a more difficult challenge for Arlington's defense to manage.

Bryce Perkins, MICH vs. MEM ($9,800):

Perkins has been one of the steadiest fantasy producers at his position through three weeks, garnering 14.3 to 22.7 DK points over that trio of contests. Perkins has been exceedingly sharp through the air in two of those games, completing 84.2 percent of his throws in Week 1 against the Grizzlies and 73.9 percent versus the Brahmas in Week 3.

Perkins has also added 30 rushing yards apiece in each of the last two contests, and two rushing TDs in Week 3 against San Antonio. Therefore, he's a potential bargain at his salary, and a home matchup against a Showboats team that's only managed two sacks and has yet to record an interception – while also yielding the third-highest completion percentage (64.9) – could coax another strong performance from him.

ALSO CONSIDER: Matt Corral, BHAM at HOU ($9,200)

RUNNING BACKS

Abram Smith, DC vs. SAN ($8,000):

The Defenders have been very prudent with Smith's build-up after he missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL, affording him carry totals of 13/16/23 over the first three games of the season. The bruising back therefore appears to be all the way back to full strength at this point, and although the efficiency has been significantly lacking (2.8 yards per carry), Smith could be ready for his first breakout game in Week 4.

The opposing Brahmas have allowed a UFL-high 4.8 yards per carry, 10 rushing TDs and 26 rushing first downs, along with 154.0 rushing yards per game. Smith has also started to get more involved in the passing game with three targets over the last two games, opportunities he's parlayed into a 2-29 receiving line. With DC solid home favorites once again and the defense doing an excellent job of keeping opponent's drives relatively brief, Smith could enjoy another heavy workload.

Jaden Shirden, MICH vs. MEM ($5,500):

Shirden, who was inactive for the first two games before taking advantage of Matt Colburn's placement on IR to suit up in Week 3, is best left for tournaments considering his usage in the offense is still a bit uncertain. However, the Monmouth product showed well in his pro football debut against the Brahmas, tallying 11.9 DK points in a part-time role on the strength of a 7-59-1 rushing line.

Shirden's success isn't without precedent, considering he posted a memorable 1,722-yard, 13-touchdown rushing season at a whopping 8.4 yards per carry at Monmouth back in 2022. Given his speed and a Showboats defense that's allowed 108.7 rushing yards per game, he makes for a value play that could pay some nice dividends.

ALSO CONSIDER: Deon Jackson, DC vs. SAN ($5,300)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Deon Cain, BHAM at HOU ($8,000):

Cain is confirmed to be available in Week 4 after missing Week 3 due to personal reasons. The veteran receiver delivered 18.4 DK points via a 4-84-1 line that last time he was on the field in Week 2 against the Panthers, and he's amply proven his ability to deliver spike performances in past seasons as well.

Cain has had another week to work with current quarterback Matt Corral in practice, and the latter will likely lean heavily on the experienced wideout in a very favorable Week 4 matchup. The opposing Roughnecks have been the league's most vulnerable defense despite showing some recent improvement, and Houston checks in allowing a league-high 191.3 passing yards per game and co-league-high 7.7 yards per attempt while also conceding the second-highest completion percentage (68.8).

Chris Rowland, DC vs. SAN ($6,900):

The Defenders lost top wideout Ty Scott to a broken arm in Week 3, an unfortunate development that stands to give players like Rowland a nice bump in opportunity moving forward. The shifty receiver/returner has already shown some nice flashes this season, posting 13.8 and 11.6 DK points in his first two games.

Rowland has seen a steady salary increase as a result, and even last week's modest showing of 4.3 DK points didn't prevent another $200 bump. Nevertheless, Rowland did see nine targets in that game, and with the Defenders now having a chance to adjust to Scott's absence in practice this week and San Antonio allowing a league-high 72.9 percent completion rate and co-league-high 7.7 yards per attempt, he could be in position to thrive given his big-pay upside.

Kwamie Lassiter, MEM at MICH ($5,600):

Lassiter came into the UFL with some brief but valuable NFL experience playing with Joe Burrow in the NFL as recently as this past season, so the fact he's starting to make some waves at the spring-league level isn't a surprise. The Kansas product had his best game yet in Week 3 against the Roughnecks, posting a 6-79-1 line and a two-point conversion catch on his way to 20.9 DK points.

Lassiter had also seen a combined nine targets in the first two games – six in Week 2 specifically – so his profile in the offense is literally growing by the week. He should continue to have a chance to play a significant role on the fast track of Ford Field in Week 4 against a Panthers defense that's allowing an average of a touchdown pass per game through three weeks and that's surrendered the second-most completions (55).

ALSO CONSIDER: Siaosi Mariner, MICH vs. MEM ($7,900)

FLEX

Sal Cannella (TE), ARL vs. STL ($8,500)

Cannella was back in double digits as far as DK points are concerned in Week 3, posting 10.2 by bringing in all six targets for 52 yards against the Stallions. The talented tight end had also tallied 11.5 versus the Roughnecks in Week 1, and he's already drawn 18 targets from Luis Perez through three weeks.

Cannella has one of the safer floors of any UFL pass catcher from week to week due to his role in an offense he's very familiar with and his multi-season rapport with Perez. The Battlehawks have been very effective against perimeter receivers thus far, so Perez may frequent find himself either checking down or looking down the middle for Cannella, who has the speed to get away from linebackers up the seam.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaydon Mickens (WR), DC vs. SAN ($3,700)

TEAM DEFENSE

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks ($4,400): The Roughnecks showed life on offense in the second half last week versus the Showboats, with Nolan Henderson taking over for Anthony Brown and helping deliver a comeback victory. However, the matchup gets even tougher this week, as the Stallions have seven sacks, two interceptions and are tied for the second-lowest yards per carry surrendered (3.66). Birmingham also has pair of fumble recoveries and has scored 11.0 and 9.0 DK points in the last two games, while the Roughnecks are averaging a UFL-low 119.3 passing yards and 211.0 total yards per game while also seeing their QBs throw three picks, take five sacks and produce a league-low 59.3 QB rating.