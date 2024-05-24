UFL DFS Picks: DraftKings Week 9 Lineup Plays and Strategy

We're set for the penultimate week of the UFL's inaugural regular-season slate, and the holiday weekend ledger features several clinching scenarios for the No. 1 seeds in either conference. That means we should have plenty of incentivized players and teams to deploy in our lineups.

As was the case for both the XFL and USFL, DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Adrian Martinez, BHAM at SAN ($11,500):

Martinez kept on rolling in Week 8, posting 35.3 DK points on the strength of five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) against the Roughnecks. Martinez has at least three passing touchdowns in three consecutive contests, and the Stallions have plenty of incentive Saturday afternoon considering they'll clinch the No. 1 seed in the USFL conference with a victory.

Manny Wilkins, STL at ARL ($9,000):

Although AJ McCarron will be active after missing Week 8 due to an ankle injury, the veteran will reportedly serve as the backup quarterback to Wilkins. Wilkins has earned another start after posting 15 DK points on the strength of 206 total yards in a spot start in Week 8, and with a game and then another week of practice under his belt, he could be even better against an inconsistent Renegades defense.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jordan Ta'amu, D.C. at MEM ($9,300)

RUNNING BACKS

Anthony McFarland, SAN vs. BHAM ($8,900):

McFarland couldn't do much on the ground in his Week 8 return against the Renegades, averaging just 1.9 yards per carry. However, he ripped off two long receiving touchdowns where he showcased his speed, leading to an impressive 31.5 DK points. In Week 9, McFarland could be set for another standout performance, considering backfield mate John Lovett has been declared inactive for the contest against the Stallions.

Darius Hagans, D.C. at MEM ($5,800):

Hagans is best suited as an instinctive tournament play in Week 9, as both he and Cam'Ron Harris have gotten their fair share of work out of the backfield thus far this season. However, Hagans has had a couple of encouraging outings lately, recording 63 rushing yards on 13 carries three games ago and then adding 36 yards on eight rush attempts versus the Battlehawks in Week 8.

ALSO CONSIDER: Matt Colburn, MICH at HOU ($8,000)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Hakeem Butler, STL at ARL ($10,500):

Butler makes for an interesting call in Week 9, considering it's projected to be Wilkins and not McCarron under center for St. Louis. Nevertheless, as mentioned in Wilkins' entry, the Renegades pass defense has displayed some vulnerabilities, and the young quarterback should have a bit better command of things this week. Additionally, he targeted Butler on six of his 18 pass attempts a week ago, certainly another encouraging sign.

Daewood Davis, MEM vs. D.C. ($9,200):

Davis delivered nicely as a Week 8 recommendation, posting a 3-86-2 line that netted 23.6 DK points. It was the second straight game of more than 20 DK points for Davis, and third in the last four contests overall. The speedster has scored on four occasions in the latter span as well, and this week, he gets a crack at an inconsistent Defenders defensive backfield.

Justin Hall, HOU vs. MICH ($8,500):

Hall continued to be a reliable short-area target in Week 8 despite the rotation of Nolan Henderson and Reid Sinnett under center, posting 15.3 DK points via a 4-73 line on five targets and a pair of two-point conversion catches. It was the fourth straight double-digit DK-point tally for Hall, who's now second in the UFL in catches (42).

ALSO CONSIDER: Devin Ross, MICH at HOU ($4,500)

FLEX

Marlon Williams (WR), BHAM at SAN ($7,300)

Williams posted a modest 5.7 DK points in Week 8, following tallies of 23.1 and 16.6 in Weeks 6 and 7, respectively. The talented wideout still saw five targets for the third consecutive game, however, and he clearly has chemistry with Martinez heading into Birmingham's key matchup Saturday.

ALSO CONSIDER: Sal Cannella (TE), ARL vs. STL ($7,900)

TEAM DEFENSE

Birmingham Stallions at San Antonio Brahmas ($4,400): Defense is interesting this week due to matchups and game settings, but if there's ever a unit I trust on the road, it's Birmingham's. The Brahmas have been a reasonably solid offense – they've averaged 295.6 total yards per game – but they're also averaging the fourth-fewest points per contest (20.4). Then, Birmingham has allowed the fewest yards per game (242.8) and has recorded a league-best 16 takeaways (eight interceptions, eight fumble recoveries). The Stallions also have the UFL's second-most sacks (25) and are averaging 10 DK points as a defensive unit on the road, putting me in their camp at a very reasonable salary this week.