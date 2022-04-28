DraftKings USFL: Week 3 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

As was the case in Week 1, the USFL's Week 2 ledger featured three games that ended with one-possession margins of victory. We also received some confirmation on what trends may have been opening-week outliers and which teams and players look like they're capable of achieving offensive and defensive consistency week in and week out.

USFL DK contests will require players to roster one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers or tight ends, two FLEX spots with either a running back, receiver or tight end and a team defense.

DraftKings USFL Plays- Week 3

Quarterback

Bryan Scott, PHI vs. NJ ($10,100): One of those players that appears to be the real deal under center is Scott, who's made the jump from Division 3 to the pro level in impressive fashion. The Occidental College product is averaging 21.6 DK points over the first two games, encouragingly putting up 36 pass attempts in each. It appears working under quarterback guru Bart Andrus has certainly helped Scott's development and efficiency, as he's completed 70.8 percent of his throws while posting a 4:2 TD:INT. The Generals caught a break in Week 2 against a run-heavy Panthers squad, but they gave up plenty through the air to the Stallions in Week 1. Scott is dealing with a knee issue as of Thursday, so monitor his status as kickoff approaches.

Kyle Sloter, NO vs. BHAM ($9,700): Sloter has been about as impressive as Scott over the first two games, and he's coming off a 266-yard, two-touchdown effort versus the Bandits in Week 2 that also featured a one-yard rushing score. The Breakers offense is a well-oiled machine under head coach Larry Fedora's aggressive approach, and Sloter has benefited from a strong running game led by T.J. Logan and Jordan Ellis that has kept defenses honest. Sloter, who is dealing with some nagging hand and shoulder injuries that he played through without issue in Week 2, does have a tough challenge on his hands in Week 3 against a Stallions defense that has been particularly proficient at contesting catches. Nevertheless, at his salary relative to other options, he boasts more than enough upside to make him worthy of consideration in both cash games and tournaments.

J'mar Davis-Smith, BHAM at NO ($8,600): Alex McGough may be healthy enough to suit up after missing Week 2 with an ankle injury, but Davis-Smith arguably has taken hold of the starting job for the moment thanks to his performances over the first pair of games. After in impressive job in emergency duty in Week 1, Davis-Smith generated 19 DK points on the strength of a 20-for-30, 229-yard, two-touchdown tally in Week 2 against the Gamblers. The mobile signal-caller added 31 rushing yards on eight attempts, and although he's drawing a tough matchup against a Breakers defense that's pressure the quarterback very well, but Birmingham's offensive line has allowed the third-lowest pressure rate (21.4 percent) per PFF.

ALSO CONSIDER: Luis Perez, NJ at PHI ($7,800); Josh Love, PIT at MICH ($7,300)

Running Back

T.J. Logan Jr., NO vs. BHAM ($7,700): Keep an eye on Logan's health as kickoff draws near, as he was dealing with a foot injury as of mid-week. Assuming he's a go, he's an excellent option at his current salary after amassing 19 and 14 touches in the first two games of the season. Logan has what sees to be a secure complementary rushing role and is also a consistent part of the air attack after collecting nine targets through two weeks. Logan even puts in time at both returner roles, and given the balanced offense New Orleans has run thus far, he's likely record around 15 touches again at minimum if healthy.

C.J. Marable, BHAM at NO ($6,000): Marable is part of a backfield committee with Tony Brooks-James, but through two games, he seems like the more complete back. Marable logged 16 carries in Week 2 that he took for 76 yards and a touchdown, and he added a pair of receptions for the second straight week. Marable logged seven more carries than Brooks-James versus the Gamblers in Week 2 despite seeing a 48 percent snap share that was slightly edged by his teammates' 52 percent, but at his salary, gets the call in Week 3.

Mark Thompson, HOU vs. TB ($5,700): Thompson is the Gamblers' clear-cut top back through two weeks, logging a 66 percent snap share in Week 2 per PFF and averaging over 5.0 yards per carry in each of the first two games. Thompson has 29 carries over that span, and although he hasn't seen so much as one target to date, the combination of his very reasonable salary and very steady role makes him very viable against a Bandits defense that was embarrassed by the Breakers in Week 2.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jordan Ellis, NO vs. BHAM ($5,400); Cameron Scarlett, MICH vs. PIT ($4,600)

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Victor Bolden, BHAM at NO ($9,500): Bolden's steady target flow through two games is what makes him a particularly intriguing tournament play in what could be a nip-and-tuck battle between two undefeated clubs in Week 3. The former NFL wideout has a whopping 20 targets through two games, and he has 12 receptions to show for it. While those have gone for just 84 total yards, Bolden is bound for a breakout game if he continues to draw that type of attention. Bolden logged a skill-position-high 94 percent snap share on the Stallions in Week 2 per PFF, underscoring how secure his role appears to be.

Johnnie Dixon, NO vs. BHAM ($6,700): The speedy Dixon has drawn 15 targets in his own right over the first two games, quickly earning Sloter's trust. He scored his first touchdown last week against the Bandits on his way to 15 fantasy points, and with his seemingly secure role, he's a definite consideration again in Week 3 at his still very reasonable salary. Teammate Jonathan Adams is also an excellent value play at $3.8k and is listed in the "Also Consider" section below, but Dixon is likely to be lower-rostered and has plenty of big-play potential in his own right.

Bailey Gaither, PIT at MICH ($4,800): Speaking of wideouts with modest salaries and game-breaking ability, Gaither qualifies after posting a 7-117-1 line on nine targets against the Stars in Week 2. The San Jose State product averaged an impressive 16.5 yards per grab in college and led Philly with 138 air yards in Week 2 per PFF. Gaither also enjoyed a co-skill-position-high 81 percent snap share and ran a route on a team-high 83 percent of his snaps, making him quite the bargain at his sub-$5K salary against a Panthers team that allowed a 72.0 percent completion rate to the Generals in Week 2.

Chris Rowland, PHI vs. NJ ($3,400): Rowland is likely to be a forgotten man in DFS circles after missing Week 2 with a shoulder injury, but the Tennessee State product could considerably overdeliver on his salary as he did in Week 1, when he posted 14.4 DK points on a 7-74 line. Rowland could significantly benefit from Bryan Scott's efficiency under center against a Generals team that played very well against the pass in Week 2 versus the lackluster Panthers offense but gave up plenty through the air to a more talented Stallions passing attack in the opener.

ALSO CONSIDER: Osirus Mitchell, BHAM at NO ($8,200); Jonathan Adams, NO vs. BHAM ($3,800)

Team Defense

New Orleans Breakers ($5,000) vs. Birmingham Stallions: The Breakers defense won't come cheap, but after averaging 19.0 DK points across the first two games, they're worth the investment. New Orleans leads the USFL with 10 sacks and also has three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, and while Birmingham still has plenty of talent that I expect to turn in solid games, the Breakers' defense could still pay off with some turnovers even if it gives up a fair share of yards and points.

ALSO CONSIDER: Pittsburgh Maulers ($3,800) at Michigan Panthers

