DraftKings USFL: Week 6 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

The USFL has now officially reached its halfway point, and there have been no shortage of exciting games and strong fantasy performances. The top playmakers on each team appear to be cemented for the most part at this point, giving us much more clarity when building rosters than just five short weeks ago as Week 1 approached.

USFL DK contests will require players to roster one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers or tight ends, two FLEX spots with either a running back, receiver or tight end and a team defense.

DraftKings USFL Plays- Week 6

Quarterback

Jordan Ta'amu, TB at PHI ($10,800): Ta'amu hasn't exactly been consistent in his raw passing numbers, but he's now stayed away from interceptions entirely for two straight games and has a 4:1 TD:INT in the last three games. Ta'amu has also rushed for 27 to 45 yards in the last four contests, scoring a TD on the ground in the process. Ta'amu is averaging a solid 13.9 DK points per game, and the Stars have been one of the league's most generous defenses through both the ground and air.

J'Mar Smith, BHAM vs. MICH ($10,000): Smith stepped in for an ineffective Alex McGough in Week 5 and led the Stallions to a comeback win that kept their undefeated record alive, throwing for 203 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score. Smith has averaged 18.9 DK points per game overall, as he's scored no less than 17.5 DK and as many as 20.5 DK points in his four appearances. Smith should be the unquestioned starter moving forward, and although the Panthers have conceded a modest 149.2 passing yards per game, they've recorded just four sacks and three interceptions through five games. That means Smith could certainly have time to scan the field and take his pick from is array of talented targets.

De'Andre Johnson, NJ vs. HOU ($8,400): Johnson has been an outstanding two-way threat, and he checks in as a great value play at his salary a week after having thrived in his first opportunity to serve as a full-time starter. Johnson played wire to wire under center against the tough Breakers defense, throwing for 213 yards with a 66.7 percent completion rate and adding 39 yards with a pair of rushing scores on 10 carries. Johnson had already tallied 18.2 and 20.3 DK points in two games as a part-timer, and his first full-game assignment netted 23.4 DK points. He certainly has the potential to be the best fantasy-point-per-dollar value at quarterback in Week 6 as a result, especially facing a Gamblers defense that's now yielding an elevated 262.4 passing yards and 133.6 rushing yards per game.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kyle Sloter, NO vs. PIT ($11,000)

Running Back

Jordan Ellis, NO vs. PIT ($8,500): Ellis dipped to a season-low 5.7 DK points in Week 5 against the tough Stallions defense, which may keep him a bit lower rostered than he otherwise would be this week. However, the talented Virginia alum was partly a victim of game script, and he could certainly be back to a heavier workload in a game the Breakers are clear favorites in over the one-win Maulers. Ellis double-digit DK points in three of five games thus far, while Pittsburgh's defense has allowed 119.4 rushing yards per game and has often worn down late in games due to the general ineffectiveness of the team's offense.

Darius Victor, NJ vs. HOU ($5,900): Victor's checks in with a salary that's over $3K less than backfield mate Trey Williams, but it's the former that's bee the much more consistent fantasy asset. Victor has scored 16.8 to 23.0 DK points in his last three games, and he's encouragingly enjoyed a passing game role during that span as well with seven receptions on as many targets for 64 yards. Victor has double-digit carries in every game as well, and the Gamblers shape up as a particularly inviting target due to the fact they're allowing 133.6 rushing yards per game.

Juwan Washington, TB at PHI ($4,500): Washington's backfield mate B.J. Emmons reportedly has a chance to return to action in Week 6 after sitting out Week 5 with a thigh injury. However, it's fair to wonder if head coach Todd Haley will sideline Washington in such a circumstance, considering Emmons had averaged a meager 1.6 to 2.8 yards per carry in three of his first four games. In contrast, Washington has scored 12.5 and 16.8 DK points the last two times he's logged double-digit carries, with the latter tally coming on the strength of a two-touchdown effort in Week 5 against a tough Panthers defense. Washington's minimal passing game role isn't ideal, but at his salary and facing a Stars defense allowing a league-high 193 rushing yards per game, he's a clear-cut value play to consider.

ALSO CONSIDER: Mark Thompson, HOU at NJ ($7,600); Paul Terry, PHI vs. TB ($5,300)

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Johnnie Dixon, NO vs. PIT ($8,500): Dixon does carry a heftier salary than talented teammate Jonathan Adams (listed in the "Also Consider" section below), but he's also enjoyed a bit more robust and consistent role. The speedy Ohio State product just logged a season-high 13 targets against the Generals in a losing Week 5 cause, and he also drew six to 10 looks over the first three games of the season. Dixon has three double-digit DK-point tallies as well, putting him in play against a Maulers team that could afford New Orleans' usually efficient passing game plenty of time of possession.

Kavontae Turpin, NJ vs. HOU ($7,400): Turpin has the upside of a higher-salaried player, and although he hasn't quite yet clicked on all cylinders, his Week 5 performance against the Breakers offered a glimpse at what he's capable off. Utilizing his size and speed, Turpin generated a 5-106 line through the air that led to 19.6 DK points, a new season high. Turpin also posted 14.2 and 18.5 DK points in the prior two games, and he's logged double-digit carries in each game so far as well. With his Deebo Samuel-like role and a crack at a Gamblers pass defense whose weaknesses were already enumerated in Johnson's entry, Turpin makes for an excellent mid-salary play.

Marlon Williams, BHAM vs. MICH ($5,100): Another big-play asset that also happens to offer significant savings is Williams, who's posted three double-digit DK-point tallies in the last four games. Williams has a receiving touchdown in that trio of contests and is coming off season highs in receptions (five) and targets (eight) in Week 5 versus the Stars. The FSU product has displayed good rapport with quarterback J'Mar Smith as well, and he could well overdeliver on his very modest salary with just a couple of chunk plays and/or if he keeps up his strong scoring tendencies.

Tre Walker, PIT at NO ($4,400): Walker's salary has somehow risen only $1,300 over the last two games – including just $400 over last week – despite the fact he's logged a combined 30 targets and parlayed them into a 19-202 line while producing 23.0 and 19.2 DK points in those contests. The USFL's leading receiver with a 27-287 line on 43 targets overall can therefore be had for a song in Week 6, and with new quarterback Vad Lee and Walker displaying plenty of rapport in Week 5, Walker is a very attractive play despite the Breakers surrendering just 166.8 passing yards per game.

ALSO CONSIDER: Bailey Gaither, PIT at NO ($8,300); Jonathan Adams, NO vs. PIT ($6,100)

Team Defense

Birmingham Stallions ($5,300) vs. Michigan Panthers: The Stallions continue to rank tops in the league in pressure rate by a wide margin, and Birmingham boasts an impressive 14 sacks, five fumble recoveries, four interceptions, one safety and one defensive touchdown. Meanwhile, the Panthers do averaged 17.4 points per game, but quarterback Shea Patterson has had only one true standout performance and is questionable with a leg injury, which, when combined with Paxton Lynch's lower leg issue, could lead to a spot start for third-string signal-caller Josh Love.

ALSO CONSIDER: New Orleans Breakers ($4,800) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

