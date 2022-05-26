DraftKings USFL: Week 7 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

We're set for an exciting holiday weekend slate in the USFL as the postseason draws nearer and the battle between team contenders heats up. The Week 7 ledger does feature the league's trio of one-win teams facing clubs with records of .500 or better, but has been proven time and again during this inaugural campaign, that doesn't automatically rule out competitive contests by any means.

USFL DK contests will require players to roster one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers or tight ends, two FLEX spots with either a running back, receiver or tight end and a team defense.

DraftKings USFL Plays- Week 7

Quarterback

Jordan Ta'amu, TB vs. NJ ($11,000): Ta'amu put on a show in a Week 6 loss to the Stars, compiling a whopping 37.4 DK points on the strength of a 333-yard, four-touchdown effort through the air which he complemented with a 61-yard tally on the ground. It was the fourth straight double-digit DK-point contribution for Ta'amu, who also turned in 22.2 DK points three games ago.

J'Mar Smith, BHAM at PIT ($10,300): Smith ceded a few plays to fellow signal-caller Alex McGough in Week 6, but he still served as the primary quarterback and managed a respectable 14.7 DK points while throwing a pair of touchdown tosses. The Louisiana Tech product has accomplished that feat in three of his last four games overall, and although he's been much quieter on the ground after back-to-back eight-carry tallies in Weeks 2 and 3, he still brings plenty of upside in that department.

Clayton Thorson, HOU vs. PHI ($8,600): Thorson turned in his best all-around performance of the season in a heartbreaking Week 6 loss to the Generals, completing 79.0 percent of his passes while ringing up three touchdown passes. Thorson did throw another interception to bring his season total to seven across six games, but he still generated a season-high 18.8 DK points. The Northwestern product

ALSO CONSIDER: Luis Perez, NJ at TB ($7,300)

Running Back

Mark Thompson, HOU vs. PHI ($8,000): Thompson was absolutely stonewalled on the ground in Week 6 by New Jersey's defense, gaining just 22 yards on 11 carries. However, the big Florida alum more than made up for it through the air, surprisingly bringing in two of Thorson's three touchdown passes on his way to 19.8 DK points, his second-highest tally of the season. Thompson's five targets were also a season high and should therefore be taken with a bit of skepticism, but his matchup against the Stars puts him in firmly in play again in Week 7.

Bo Scarbrough, BHAM at PIT ($6,000): Scarbrough played a complementary role in Week 5 against the Stars before being given the reins of the backfield in Week 6, an opportunity he parlayed into a 105-yard, one-touchdown effort that also included a pair of receptions and netted 23 DK points overall. The Alabama alum received the opportunity due to C.J. Marable's absence with a knee injury, and given the likelihood the latter sits out again in Week 7, Scarbrough should be in line for another strong workload.

Matt Colburn, PHI at HOU ($5,600): The primary reason why Ta'amu's aforementioned stellar effort wasn't enough to propel the Bandits to victory in Week 6 is Colburn, who essentially went toe-to-toe with Tampa Bay's quarterback and recorded three touchdowns of his own as part of an 18-carry, 140-yard day. The Wake Forest product proved highly capable of helming the backfield despite the presence of speedy teammate Darnell Holland, and given his prolific effort, he should certainly be in line for another lead-back opportunity.

ALSO CONSIDER: Reggie Corbin, MICH vs. NO ($6,000)

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Johnnie Dixon, NO at MICH ($8,900): Dixon had a down game last week as Kyle Sloter threw for under 100 yards overall, but the Ohio State product very much remains a viable target if you're investing heavily in at least one wideout. Dixon saw 14 targets just two games ago and also has nine- and 10-target games on his resume this season. While he's yet to top 86 receiving yards in any game, he has the speed to break out on any given week, and he's proven a trusted red-zone presence with four touchdown grabs.

Kavontae Turpin, NJ at TB ($8,300): We pointed out last week that Turpin was carrying a salary that was arguably too low for his role and ceiling, and the TCU product responded with a second straight 106-yard output that came on a season-high 10 receptions and netted 38.4 DK points. It was the fourth straight double-digit DK-point tally for Turpin, who's now seen between five and 11 targets in the last four games.

Tre Walker, PIT vs. BHAM ($4,700): Walker has just as integral a role in his offense as Turpin does in his, but he remains an extreme bargain salary-wise. The San Jose State product hasn't seen less than six targets and as many as 13 in each of his five games, and his 5.1 DK-point output in Week 6 snapped a streak of three straight double-digit tallies in that department.

Teo Redding, HOU vs. PHI ($4,300): Redding was the surprising top target for Thorson in terms of receiving yardage in Week 6, as he finished with a 3-76-1 line. That led to 16.6 DK points for the Bowling Green State alum, who was a consistent downfield threat during his college career.

ALSO CONSIDER: Marlon Williams, BHAM at PIT ($5,200); Derrick Dillon, TB vs. NJ ($4,800)

Team Defense

Birmingham Stallions ($5,500) at Pittsburgh Maulers: The Stallions came through with another strong effort in Week 6, posting 8.0 DK points for the second consecutive week against the Panthers while recording another three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Birmingham's defense has scored between 7.0 and 15.0 DK points in every game from Week 2 onward, and they draw an appealing matchup against an inconsistent Maulers offense.

ALSO CONSIDER: New Orleans Breakers ($4,700) at Michigan Panthers

