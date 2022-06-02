DraftKings USFL: Week 8 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

The USFL marches on into Week 8, and the four-team postseason field could be completed by weekend's end. Additionally, there is one high-upside DFS environment in a battle of non-contenders, which helps inform multiple selections this week.

USFL DK contests will require players to roster one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers or tight ends, two FLEX spots with either a running back, receiver or tight end and a team defense.

DraftKings USFL Plays- Week 8

Quarterback

Jordan Ta'amu, TB vs. HOU ($11,200): Ta'amu had a rough Week 7 performance in which he threw three interceptions, leading to just 12.3 DK points. However, the talented quarterback had scored just 37.4 DK points the week prior against the Stars, and he draws a similarly favorable matchup to that one in Sunday afternoon's clash. The Gamblers have been a volatile defense that's generated 16 sacks and nine interceptions but has also given up 367.1 total yards per game, including 241.9 per contest through the air.

Case Cookus, PHI vs. MICH ($9,300): Cookus had a pair of early interceptions against the Gamblers in Week 7 before righting the ship and finishing with a 67.7 percent completion rate and 9.3 yards per carry on three rush attempts. The course correction led to Cookus' third double-digit DK-point tally in the last four games, and he'll be poised for another busy and potentially successful day against the inconsistent Panthers defense. Michigan has given up over 200 passing yards in two of the last three games, and 26 or more in four straight.

Josh Love, MICH at PHI ($7,400): Love makes for an interesting value play on the other side of the Panthers-Stars matchup, as he's coming off a solid Michigan debut versus the Breakers in which he compiled 195 total yards. Love should be much more acclimated to the team's offense after another week of practice, and he draws a matchup against a Stars defense that been feast or famine this season. Philadelphia has 21 sacks and nine interceptions, but Philly has also surrendered 349 total yards per game and over 200 passing yards in four of the last six.

ALSO CONSIDER: Luis Perez, NJ vs. PIT ($7,500)

Running Back

Darius Victor, NJ vs. PIT ($7,600): Victor turned in another productive performance with yet another dose of steady volume, as he gained 72 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries on his way to 18.1 DK points against the Bandits. Victor has logged double-digit carries in every game this season, and he's encouragingly enjoyed a solid role in the passing game since Week 3 with double-digit targets in four of the last five games. The big back is averaging 14.0 DK points per game overall, and he already compiled 16.8 DK points against the Maulers, which have given up 138.6 rushing yards per game.

Reggie Corbin, MICH at PHI ($6,300): Corbin generated his third 100-yard effort in the last five games in Week 7, racking up 108 against the Breakers in Week 7. Corbin has tallied 133 and 154 the other two times he's eclipsed the century mark, the latter total coming versus Philadelphia. The Stars have been a sieve against the run most of the season as well, and they gave up 252 rushing yards overall to the Panthers in Week 4.

Juwan Washington, TB vs. HOU ($4,900): Washington's high-water mark in terms of DK points is a relatively modest 16.8, but he's seemingly vaulted over B.J. Emmons for the lead-back role in Tampa Bay by being a good bit more efficient than his backfield mate. The San Diego State product has also logged four targets apiece in the last two games, and he posted a 15-65-1 line on the ground versus the Gamblers back in Week 3. Meanwhile, Houston has yielded a generous 140.6 rushing yards per game, making them very attractive targets despite Tampa Bay's season-long issues with opening up running lanes.

ALSO CONSIDER: Matt Colburn, PHI vs. MICH ($6,100)

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Lance Lenoir, MICH at PHI ($9,000): Lenoir has been a target monster all season, and he continued to be encouragingly involved last week in his first start while working with Love. The one-time Dallas Cowboy has at least seven targets in all but one game, and he's facing a Stars defense that could be vulnerable through the air, as already highlighted in Cookus' entry. Lenoir has three double-digit DK-point tallies overall this season, and in a game that would well turn into a high-scoring affair, he makes for a viable play at his salary.

Kavontae Turpin, NJ vs. PIT ($8,600): Turpin disappointed relative to expectations in Week 7 after three straight impressive performances, but he still recorded a touchdown to get to 11.3 DK points. He also logged another four carries, and he's seen double-digit rush attempts in every game thus far. The TCU alum is facing a Maulers defense that's conceded a modest 161.7 passing yards per game, but his game-breaking speed, which has led to an average of 15.6 DK points per game, gives him more than enough upside to thrive in any matchup.

Jordan Suell, PHI vs. MICH ($7,700): Suell posted a strong 7-72-1 line in Week 7 on seven targets, leading to a season-high 20.2 DK points. That qualified as his third straight double-digit DK-point tally of the season, and he's seen between six and 10 targets in four of the last six games. As mentioned in Cookus' entry, the Panthers secondary has been vulnerable of late, which gives Suell some nice upside as one of his quarterback's most trusted options in the air attack.

John Franklin III, TB vs. HOU ($4,300): The highly versatile Franklin has recorded a touchdown in three straight games, even though he's brought in just seven of 19 targets during that span. Nevertheless, there's no questioning Franklin's solid role in the Bandits' passing game, which makes him all the more appealing at his bargain-basement salary. The Gamblers' vulnerabilities against the pass were already detailed in Ta'amu's entry, and Franklin even offers the possibility of scoring in the return game, a nice bonus at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Teo Redding, HOU at TB ($4,800); Devin Ross, MICH at PHI ($3,800)

Team Defense

New Jersey Generals ($5,500) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers: The Generals are only averaging 5.9 DK points per game this season, but they're coming off a season-high 13 DK points in Week 7 after picking off and sacking Ta'amu three times apiece. The Maulers have been one of the league's more inept offenses, having scored a league-low 92 points. Pittsburgh also has some serious quarterback questions heading into Week 8 after Vad Lee and Roland Rivers went a combined 9-for-23 for 83 yards in Week 7 against the Stallions.

ALSO CONSIDER: New Orleans Breakers ($4,100) at Birmingham Stallions

