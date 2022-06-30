USFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for USFL Championship Game on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

We've reached the final game of the USFL's exciting first season, and the title will be decided between one team fully expected to have survived to this point (the Stallions) and one rather surprise participant (the Stars). Each team has several impressive fantasy-relevant stars that have fairly secure roles, which should gives us some flexibility when it comes to roster building.

USFL Showdown contests require the rostering of one player in the Captain's spot, which accrues fantasy points at a rate of 1.5x, and five flex spots that can be filled with players from any position, including kickers and team defense.

USFL Picks and Plays - USFL Championship Game

Captain Spot Plays for USFL Championship Game

J'Mar Smith, BHAM ($15,600): Smith carries a Captain's salary that's $900 below that of Case Cookus and has averaged a solid 14.9 DK points per game since the start of the regular season. The mobile signal-caller makes for an intriguing option for this multiplier spot after just accruing 22.4 DK points against the Breakers in last Saturday's playoff win. Smith also demonstrated similar upside by scoring 17.5 to 20.5 DK points in the first four games of the season, including 18.3 against these same Stars back in Week 5. Philadelphia have allowed 210.5 passing yards per game and another 147.1 per contest on the ground, making them a viable target for Smith's dual-threat capabilities.

Victor Bolden, BHAM ($13,500): Bolden has been quiet on the offensive end over the last two games, but his role as a returner led to a spectacular 90-yard touchdown in last Saturday's playoff win over the Breakers. Bolden also had five double-digit DK-point- and target tallies during the regular season, and he posted a solid 6-45 line on eight targets versus Philly back in Week 5. Given his robust role on offense and his return duties, Bolden has the all-around upside to warrant consideration for the multiplier spot.

Flex Plays for USFL Championship Game

Case Cookus, PHI ($11,000): I considered including Cookus as a Captain's spot candidate, but the mobile signal-caller is facing a ferocious Stallions defense and has been a bit inconsistent of late. Cookus suffered a blow to the head that knocked him out of Saturday's upset win over the Generals briefly and completed only 50.0 percent of his throws in that game, and he also was a forgettable 5-for-13 for 62 yards with an interception three games ago versus the Maulers. Cookus did perform reasonably well back in Week 5 against Birmingham with 210 passing yards, but the Stallions defense has only gelled further since that game and has compiled 11 interceptions and 27 sacks. Nevertheless, Cookus should put the ball up plenty in a game the Stallions may be trailing in, putting him into play for a flex spot.

Jordan Suell, PHI ($8,600): One of the receivers Cookus could be looking to frequently is Suell, who's drawn at least five targets on seven occasions this season. Suell produced double-digit DK-point tallies in five games overall, and although he only generated a 4-31 line against the Stallions back in Week 5, he did draw a healthy nine targets in that contest. With his secure role and a key pass catcher out of the backfield in Matt Colburn out for this game due to an ankle injury, Suell could be in for a busy night.

Bo Scarbrough, BHAM ($7,000): It's admittedly difficult to peg who'll have the bigger role between Scarbrough and C.J. Marable, as both players have been playing in a close-to-even timeshare and can each play big roles in the passing game as well. Scarbrough ultimately logged 14 total touches in the playoff win over the Breakers last Saturday, a haul that included three targets that he parlayed into 26 yards. It's worth noting Marable was the star of the ground attack against Philly back in Week 5 with 114 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, but since that game, which was Scarbrough's first with the team, he's logged double-digit totes in five of six. Philadelphia's run defense was a concern all season and even in last week's upset win as well, with the Stars yielding 147.1 rushing yards per game.

Darnell Holland, PHI ($5,800): As alluded to earlier, Matt Colburn will miss the title game due to the lower leg injury he suffered in the playoff victory over the Generals, and Holland could well be the biggest beneficiary. The speedy back gained 38 yards on nine carries in emergency duty against New Jersey, and he notably averaged over 5.0 yards per carry in three of the five regular-season games he saw action in. The conundrum here is that Holland is slated to split time with Paul Terry ($5,200), who's been impressive in his own right at times and is also an excellent receiver but has been dealing with an ankle injury. However, Holland may be the surer bet for a larger role in the ground and could also be the healthier back, getting him the nod.

Adrian Hardy, BHAM ($3,600): Hardy could turn out to be one of the best fantasy-point-per-dollar plays of the night, considering he's scored 11.9 to 13.3 DK points in three of his first four games since debuting in Week 8. The Louisiana Tech product brings good size at 6-foot-2, and he's coming off his best game yet in the playoff win over the Breakers with a 5-74 line on a season-high six targets. Considering his salary and brief but consistent history of productive returns, he's an excellent way to fill out a roster spot while saving some serious cash.

ALSO CONSIDER: Marlon Williams, BHAM ($7,200); C.J. Marable, BHAM ($6,600); Paul Terry, BHAM ($5,200); Stallions Defense ($4,600)

USFL DFS Cheat Sheet for USFL Championship Game

This trio should all have significant roles in Sunday's game, as already outlined in their entries. Smith could particularly make for the most rewarding play of the night in that Captain's spot if he takes off and runs frequently, an approach that led to him accruing 48 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Breakers on Saturday. Meanwhile, Scarbrough should once again log double-digit touches due to his dual role, and Suell could be a main beneficiary of what could turn into a pass-heavy approach by the Stars, especially with Colburn out.

