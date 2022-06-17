USFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 10 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings USFL series.

We've reached the regular-season finales for what has been an exciting first season of USFL action, and it should be an intriguing slate for DFS purposes. It's very difficult to predict how the four coaches of the postseason squads – the Stallions, Generals, Stars and Breakers – will handle their personnel this weekend, so tilting one's roster more toward the non-contending teams may be the best way to approach things.

USFL DK contests will require players to roster one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers or tight ends, two FLEX spots with either a running back, receiver or tight end and a team defense.

USFL DFS Picks and Plays - Week 10

Quarterback Plays for USFL Week 10

De'Andre Johnson, NJ vs. PHI ($7,300): With so much uncertainty regarding how much starters on playoff teams will play this weekend, I'm shying away from the highest-salaried options as main suggestions. However, Johnson makes for an intriguing exception, as he'll almost certainly see his usual solid part-time role and carries a salary that already reflects that likelihood. The mobile signal-caller jumped back into action last week after missing a pair of games with an ankle injury, and he'll be facing a Stars team he put up 20.3 DK points against back in Week 3 and which could be cycling in some backups into what is already a somewhat questionable defense.

Josh Love, MICH at PIT ($6,800): It remains to be seen if Love and fellow signal-caller Eric Barriere will share time under center again in Week 10, but I'll go with the slightly longer-tenured quarterback for my suggestion. Love's salary is very appealing in a matchup against his old Mauler squad, which has been solid against the pass most of the season but which Love should also have some inside knowledge of. Love has back-to-back double-digit DK-point tallies as well and has averaged 29 pass attempts in those games despite splitting time in the most recent one, making him a value play worth considering for an unpredictable final week.

Kenji Bahar, HOU vs. NO ($6,300): Bahar's bargain salary alone makes him appealing, but his almost certain full-time role gives him extra value in what could be a wacky Week 10 for fantasy purposes. Bahar took every snap in the Week 9 upset of the previously undefeated Stallions, producing a solid 14.2 DK points while gaining 200 total yards. He'd generated 10.3 DK points the week prior while also serving as the full-time starter and was impressive in spot duty when Clayton Thorson (elbow) went down in Week 7, completing 10 of 13 passes for 101 yards in that game. The Breakers have sported a tough defense all season, but the likelihood they're sitting some of their main players at some point during the game should be relatively high.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jordan Ta'amu, TB vs. BHAM ($11,600); J'Mar Smith, BHAM at TB ($10,800)

Running Back Plays for USFL Week 10

Jordan Ellis, NO at HOU ($8,800): The running back picture is especially clouded in Week 10, as it's difficult to know who'll see enough work from the teams that already have postseason spots locked up, while the non-contending teams have mostly committees in their backfields that puts a serious crimp on the fantasy value of everyone involved. That puts Ellis in play for me despite his own timeshare with Anthony Jones (also highlighted below), as it's very possible head coach Larry Fedora essentially hedges against either getting injured by just giving each their fair share of the work in the Sunday night finale. That arrangement was productive for Ellis in Week 9 against the Bandits, when he generated 15.5 DK points, his fifth double-digit DK-point tally of the season. The Gamblers also happen to have allowed Ellis' season-best 25.4 DK-point performance back in Week 4, a game in which he accounted for a season-high 104 rushing yards.

Trey Williams, NJ vs. PHI ($8,500): Williams is another back on a contender that splits time pretty closely with his backfield mate, as the speedy runner and Darius Victor have each had their share of time in the spotlight this season. Williams took center stage in last week's close win over the Panthers with 62 rushing yards on 11 carries, his second straight double-digit-carry, 60-yard-plus effort. It's worth noting Williams has also had a robust role in the passing game at times this season, with one of those instances a Week 3 win over these same Stars where he complemented a season-best 110 rushing yards with four receptions for 44 yards on his way to a season-high 22.4 DK points. Philadelphia is still yielding 148.2 rushing yards per game as well, giving Williams a good chance of a strong return even if he fills just his usual part-time role.

Anthony Jones, NO at HOU ($5,400): As mentioned in Ellis' entry above, both he and Jones should once again split work in Week 10 against a Houston team that's allowing a generous 134.1 rushing yards per game. Jones has seen action in just five games this season but shown some upside, having posted tallies of 16.7 and 23.2 DK points in two of those contests. He's also seen double-digit carries in four straight and has logged multiple targets in four games, so the opportunity for a solid return on a very modest salary remains.

ALSO CONSIDER: Garrett Groshek, PIT vs. MICH ($3,700)

Wide Receiver/Tight End Plays for USFL Week 10

Lance Lenoir, MICH at PIT ($9,700): Lenoir has been a target monster all season irrespective of who's been under center, and I don't expect that to change for the finale. The talented wideout logged another 10 looks in Week 9 against the Generals, producing 11 DK points. He's generated five double-digit DK-point efforts overall this season, and he's already demonstrated good chemistry with both Love and Barriere.

Marlon Williams, BHAM at TB ($6,700): Williams was still very involved in Week 9 despite the return of Victor Bolden from injury, as the FSU alum generated a whopping 12 targets for the second straight week. Williams once again parlayed that opportunity into seven receptions, leading to 13.5 DK points after he'd tallied a season-high 20.9 in Week 8. While Williams carries the same risk as others on playoff teams of seeing their day shortened in Week 10, his salary does mitigate some of that risk to an extent and he'll be facing a Bandits team that may certainly be a bit deflated/disinterested after being booted from postseason contention in Week 9.

Tre Walker, PIT vs. MICH ($5,200): Walker has amply demonstrated his big-play ability and ability to overdeliver on what is an extremely modest salary, as he's put together tallies of 19.2 and 23.0 DK points in prior games. Walker also posted a solid 5-58 line on six targets against the Panthers back in Week 3, and he's become more incorporated into the offense since then. It remains to be seen if coach Kirby Wilson rolls with either Vad Lee, Roland Rivers, or a combination of both at quarterback for this finale, but a Panthers defense that's allowed a trio of 200-yard-plus performances in the last five games gives Walker a good matchup.

Derrick Dillon, TB vs. BHAM ($4,800): The Bandits' target distribution has been tough to figure out at times this season, but the combination of Dillon's big-play ability and very affordable salary keep him firmly in play for this matchup. The Stallions could well rest some key defensive players as the game goes deeper, and Dillon comes in having scored three TDs on the season while also having posted 13.2 and 26.5 DK-point tallies in a pair of prior games. The upside and rapport with Jordan Ta'amu – he's recorded multiple receptions in all but two games – is there, giving Dillon appeal as a tournament value option.

ALSO CONSIDER: Joe Walker, MICH at PIT ($4,500); Tyler Palka, HOU vs. NO ($3,300)

Team Defense Plays for USFL Week 10

Houston Gamblers ($3,200) vs. New Orleans Breakers: The Gamblers have been a paradoxical team most of the season, including on defense. While Houston has given up its share of big plays, it's also created plenty of fantasy production on the defensive end by racking up 22 sacks, 11 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries, one safety and four defensive touchdowns. The Breakers may be playing some backups on offense with the playoffs looming, and Houston already compiled an impressive 12 DK points against New Orleans back in Week 4 while collecting three interceptions, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

ALSO CONSIDER: Michigan Panthers ($3,600) at Pittsburgh Maulers

USFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 10

Putting together a Week 10 core is a bit tricky, but I like this trio as both a salary-saving and high-upside collection of players whose workloads should be locked in. Bahar is likely to once again play start to finish and has rushing upside as well, while Lenoir and Walker, as noted earlier, should also continue enjoying a strong target share in a matchup against one another.

