2024 WNBA MVP Race: Top Contenders and Predictions

Get ready to dive into the 2024 WNBA MVP race! We're here to give you the lowdown on the top contenders and expert predictions, so you can follow the standout players vying for this season's MVP title.

A'ja Wilson (-190), Las Vegas Aces

PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% FGA FT% FTA 3P% 3PA 28.3 11.8 2.6 1.9 3.0 50.8 20.8 83.3 8.0 41.7 1.3

With Chelsea Gray (lower leg) sidelined, the Aces are off to a slow start (5-4), but Wilson is doing her part, leading the league in points, rebounds and blocks per game. She's well on her way to surpassing the numbers she put up during her 2020 and 2022 MVP seasons. The return of Gray may ease some of Wilson's burden as the season progresses, and the Aces also added Tiffany Hayes, who continues to carve out a larger role, but for now, it appears the only thing that can stop Wilson from joining Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson as a three-time MVP is if the Aces continue losing games they shouldn't.

Prediction: Winner



Alyssa Thomas (+750), Connecticut Sun

PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% FGA FT% FTA 3P% 3PA 12.2 10.4 8.5 1.4 0.5 48.0 9.3 63.2 5.2 N/A 0.0

Thomas is averaging more rebounds and assists but fewer points and steals than last season when she finished second behind Breanna Stewart in MVP voting. A triple-double threat every night, Thomas is the best player on the team with the best record (10-1), and her numbers could look even better if it weren't for being on the right end of a couple of blowouts. She posted 10 points, eight rebounds and six rebounds in 24 minutes during a 70-47 win over Phoenix on May 28.

Prediction: Third Place



Napheesa Collier (+900), Minnesota Lynx

PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% FGA FT% FTA 3P% 3PA 21.4 11.4 3.5 2.2 1.5 47.8 16.9 81.8 5.0 40.0 2.7

Collier finished fourth in MVP voting behind Stewart, Thomas and Wilson last year in her return from pregnancy and is off to a fast start in 2024. The Minnesota superstar is averaging career highs across the board while leading the Lynx to an 8-3 record, best in the Western Conference. If she can keep this pace up, Collier should best her finish from 2023, but she'll likely need some help to secure her first MVP trophy.

Prediction: Runner-Up



Breanna Stewart (+1200), New York Liberty

PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% FGA FT% FTA 3P% 3PA 18.9 9.4 3.6 1.9 1.0 44.6 14.8 91.4 5.4 18.2 4.2

The reigning MVP has a few 30-point double-doubles in the early stages of the season, but for the most part, her production has been below average given her standards. Stewart's 18.9 points per game would be her lowest mark since her rookie season in Seattle during the 2016 campaign. The main culprit has been a poor three-point shot. Stewart has never shot below 33 percent from deep for an entire season and has a career mark of 35.7 percent, so there should be some positive regression soon.



Honorable mention

Kahleah Copper (+4500), Phoenix Mercury

Copper has four 30-plus-point games to start her Phoenix tenure, including a 34-point outing and game-winning three-pointer against Minnesota on June 7.

Arike Ogunbowale (+4500), Dallas Wings

Dallas was dealt a tough injury card to start 2024, but that hasn't stopped Ogunbowale from posting career highs across the board. She has three 30-plus-point games, including a 40-point outing versus Phoenix on May 25.

