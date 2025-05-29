Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, May 29

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, May 29

Jonquel Jones to Record a Double-Double (+125) vs. Golden State Valkyries

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Daniel Dobish: Jones just went for 13 points and 10 rebounds in the front end of a home-and-home against the Valkyries on Tuesday night, and she now gets to face them again at in New York. She has consecutive double-doubles, while going for at least 13 points and 10 boards in three of her four appearances to date. At plus-money, she is a strong prop play, assuming she suits up.

NOTE: Jones was a late addition to New York's injury report and is listed as questionable due to a right hamstring injury.

Veronica Burton Over 10.5 Points (+110) at New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Burton had a slow start to the season by going 0-for-4 from the field against the Sparks on Opening Night, but she's had plenty of shot volume since then. Over her last three appearances, she's averaged 10.0 field-goal attempts per game and has shot 40 percent from the field, racking up at least 12 points in each of those outings. The 24-year-old recorded 13 points in Tuesday's 95-67 loss to the Liberty despite shooting just 27.3 percent from the field, and it wouldn't be surprising to see her hit the over during Thursday's rematch.

Dallas Wings Moneyline at Chicago Sky (-106)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 10:40 a.m. CT

Steve Bulanda: These teams are currently 11th and 12th in the league standings, but Dallas is clearly a tier above Chicago. Chicago is winless in four games and getting outscored by 19.5 points per game, while allowing a league-worst 94.3 points per game. The Sky are shooting 39.2 percent from the field, 28.4 percent from three-point range and just 66.7 percent from the free-throw line, while leading the league in turnovers per game. The Wings had arguably the toughest schedule to start the season until they stomped last-place Connecticut by 22 on Tuesday. I don't expect a blowout, but consider the alt line of -4.5 (+145 at DraftKings Sportsbook).

Arike Ogunbowale Over 16.5 Points (-128) at Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Daniel Dobish: Ogunbowale and the Wings just racked up 109 points in a victory over the winless Sun on Tuesday night. Now, the Wings get a crack at the winless Sky, a team with a horrific defense. The Sky have allowed at least 91 points in every game this season. Ogunbowale dropped 19 points in Connecticut, and she has posted at least 19 points in two of her three road outings this season. The Sky should offer very little resistance.

Ariel Atkins Over 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (+100) vs. Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:00 a.m. CT

Daniel Dobish: Atkins has made two or more three-pointers in three or her four appearances this season. She'll be facing a Wings defense that ranks 12th out of 13 WNBA teams, allowing a 38.9 percent conversion rate from behind the arc. Look for Atkins to get plenty of open looks from the perimeter, cashing in at least two times in what is sure to be a high-scoring affair.