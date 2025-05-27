This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best WNBA Bets Today: Thursday, May 27

Napheesa Collier to record a double-double (+165 DraftKings)

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx

Kirien Sprecher: Seattle's frontcourt poses a major threat to the Lynx, and I think Collier will have to put together an MVP-type performance to get a win. Collier has grabbed double-digit rebounds only once in four games to start the season, but she reached that mark in Minnesota's most recent outing, plus she grabbed 12 boards in the only game she played against Seattle in 2024.

Over 163.5 Points (-108 DraftKings)

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun

Kirien Sprecher: Dallas is giving up the second-most points per game (86.5), and Connecticut is surrendering the third-most (83.0). The Sun struggled to score against Las Vegas and Minnesota, plus they posted only 55 points last time out in Atlanta on Sunday. However, in their first game of the season, the Sun dropped 85 on the Mystics, showing they have at least some offensive juice. We know Dallas can score with Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers, especially against this Connecticut squad, so it'll just be a matter of whether the Sun can take advantage of the Wings' porous defense.

Jonquel Jones under 8.5 rebounds (+110 DraftKings)

Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty

Kirien Sprecher: Jones has grabbed double-digit rebounds in two of New York's first three games. The lone time she failed to reach that mark was during a blowout win over Chicago, when the veteran grabbed seven boards in only 22 minutes. Golden State has been better than expected to start its inaugural season but haven't faced a team of the Liberty's caliber yet and are 17-point underdogs. If this one turns into a blowout like Vegas expects, it'll be hard for Jones to play enough minutes to grab nine boards. The Valkyries have also been a great rebounding team thus far, as they are one of four teams holding opponents to fewer than 34 boards per game.

Atlanta Dream +2 (-108 DraftKings)

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Kirien Sprecher: After a disappointing loss to the Mystics on Opening Night, the Dream have hit their stride and enter this matchup on a three-game winning streak. The Sparks are coming off a 13-point win over Chicago on Sunday, but they were 0-3 to start the season, including an 82-73 loss to the Valkyries. The reason this line is tilted in the Sparks' favor is due to injuries. Brittney Griner (knee) will sit out again for Atlanta, while Los Angeles is getting Rickea Jackson back from a concussion. Regardless, I think Atlanta is the better team and will pull this one out on the road. The Dream moneyline is +114.

Ariel Atkins under 11.5 points (+100 DraftKings)

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury

Kirien Sprecher: Surprisingly, the veteran Atkins has not been a major part of the Sky's offense, even though the team has struggled mightily out of the gates. She's scored in double figures only once in three games, totaling 20 shot attempts. Atkins is also averaging only 23.3 minutes per game after playing nearly 30 minutes a night for Washington last season.

Napheesa Collier over 21.5 points (-130 Hard Rock)

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx

Alex Barutha: The Storm have a strong frontcourt, and this game has a relatively low over/under at 156, but Collier's usage rate and effectiveness have been through the roof to begin the season. She's averaging 29.5 points on 26.1 true shot attempts per game -- enough volume where I'm not overly worried about the matchup. Kayla McBride will be making her season debut, but she's expected to need some time to get conditioned, so the ball should still be in Collier's hands plenty.

