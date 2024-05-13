Bold Predictions for the 2024 WNBA Season

The 2024 WNBA season tips off Tuesday and figures to be a historic season in terms of attendance and viewership. The league has taken another step by rolling out charter flights heading into the season, and expansion teams are on the way with Golden State in 2025 and a reported Toronto team in 2026.

Ahead of the season, RotoWire's experts offer their favorite bold predictions for the 2024 campaign.

Jason Shebilske

Caitlin Clark Will Break the Single-Season Three-Point Record as a Rookie

The record for three-pointers made in a regular season is only one year old after Sabrina Ionescu drained 128 three-pointers last season. Ionescu shot a remarkable 44.8 percent from long range and had 40 games to accomplish the feat after the WNBA schedule expanded last year, but I predict record three-point volume for Clark as a rookie. Clark would need to average 3.2 three-pointers per game, assuming she appears in all 40 matchups, so the mark seems achievable since Indiana's offense will likely run through her and her three-point abilities.

The Seattle Storm Win the 2024 WNBA Title

The Storm certainly haven't flown under the radar during the offseason. After finishing with the second-worst record in the league last year, they added Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith in free agency to join the ranks of WNBA superteams. Despite their flashy offseason, Seattle's title odds of +1400 fall behind Las Vegas, New York and Connecticut. While all three of those teams are deserving of title consideration, I like the value of picking the Storm as the 2024 champions given the talent they now have following their rebuilding season.

Kirien Sprecher

Caitlin Clark Will Finish Top Five in Assists and Points Per Game During Her Rookie Season

Diana Taurasi was second in points and assists per game in 2013, the highest any player has finished in both categories since 2007. I believe at some point, Clark will lead the WNBA in both assists and points per game and possibly achieve that feat multiple times in her career, but if she did that in 2024, she'd likely be the MVP favorite, which I just don't envision quite yet. Last year, Arike Ogunbowale finished fifth in points per game with 21.2, while Natasha Cloud was fifth in assists with 6.2. Clark averaging 22 points and seven assists would be an incredible feat for a rookie, but I think it's in the realm of possibility.

Napheesa Collier (+3500) to win MVP

Collier finished fourth in MVP voting in 2023, her first season back following pregnancy. Unlike perennial MVP candidates Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson, Collier is the clear cut No. 1 player on both ends of the court at all times. I think if she can put up similar production as Stewart and Wilson, Collier should jump to the top of the MVP conversation, especially if Minnesota is a clear playoff team in 2024, which I think they should be after the addition of Courtney Williams solidified the Lynx's backcourt.

Nick Whalen

Las Vegas Three-Peats as WNBA Champions

The Aces are heavy favorites -- -105 at DraftKings -- to win the title, so maybe this isn't all that "bold," but no WNBA team has pulled off the three-peat since the Houston Comets nearly 25 years ago. While the Liberty remain Las Vegas' top competition, the Aces are arguably even better than they were in 2023. Not only do they retain essentially their entire roster outside of Candace Parker's retirement, but the Aces should have better depth thanks to the offseason additions of Megan Gustafson and rookies Dyaisha Fair and Kate Martin.

Cameron Brink is the Top Fantasy Rookie

For obvious reasons, Caitlin Clark is the headliner of the 2023 rookie class, but I don't think it's necessarily a slam dunk that she hits the ground running at the WNBA level. Efficiency and turnovers will likely be an issue for Clark early on, and she'll be prone to some bad shooting nights against bigger and more athletic defenders. Clark does, of course, bring more to the table than just three-point shooting, but I see Brink as the better fantasy option in category leagues, thanks to her advantages in field goal percentage, rebounds and blocks. While Clark is an elite free-throw shooter, Brink isn't far behind there, either, having shot 84 percent at the line across her final two years at Stanford.

